For the second consecutive year the Louisiana Legislature on Monday approved a bill that would bar transgender athletes from competing in girls and women's sports.

The Senate voted 32-6 to go along with minor changes made in the House last week after the Senate endorsed it in April 29-6.

The House approved the measure 72-21.

The proposal, by Senate President Pro Tem Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, is Senate Bill 44.

Gov. John Bel Edward vetoed a similar bill last year and has called it unnecessary and mean-spirited.

Edwards also said at the time the move could hurt the state economically by losing events like the 2022 NCAA Final Four, which took place in New Orleans.

The governor has not said this year whether he would veto the bill again.

However, a second override attempt is likely if that happens.

Any override requires two-thirds majorities in each chamber -- 26 in the Senate and 70 in the House.

A bid to do just that in 2021 won approval in the Senate but failed narrowly in the House 68-30.

Backers contend the measure is needed to protect women's sports.

They say it is unfair for someone born male who now identifies as a female to compete with those whose biological sex is female.

Opponents argue the legislation is not needed and that the Louisiana High School Athletics Association already has rules in place to prevent such an occurrence.

The bill is called The Fairness in Women's Sports Act.

"A female, girls or womens' team or event shall be for those students who are biological females," it says.

The legislation says biological sex means the sex on the student's official birth certificate, which is filled out at or near the time of birth.

Gene Mills, president of the Louisiana Family Forum, which says it advocates for traditional family values, said the legislation has been mischaracterized for two years.

"It is not a transgender bill," Mills said. "It is a fairness in women's sports bill."

He said prospects for the bill becoming law appear better in 2022.

"The people of Louisiana have spoken through their elected representatives and by clear margins want their daughters, sisters, nieces, granddaughters competing on a fair playing field," the group said in a statement.

The bill spells out a cause of action for biological females who say they were deprived of an athletic opportunity because of violations of the measure.

That action could include calls for a court injunction, claims for actual damages and civil lawsuits.

