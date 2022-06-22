Among the 587 bills Gov. John Bel Edwards had signed into law as of Wednesday was one measure that protected people with natural hairstyles from being discriminated against and another that struck Confederate remembrances from the state’s list of official holidays.
“Hair discrimination is racial discrimination, and discrimination is not a Louisiana value,” Edwards wrote in a tweet. “Rep. Newell's CROWN Act will protect Louisianans from discrimination based on a person's natural, protective, or cultural hairstyle. It is with great pride that I signed it into law.”
Sponsored by Democratic New Orleans Rep. Candace Newell, House Bill 1083, now Act 529, protects against discriminating in jobs, housing and access, against natural, protective or cultural hairstyles. Specifically, the styles include “afros, dreadlocks, twists, locs, braids, cornrow braids, Bantu knots, curls, and hair styled to protect hair texture or for cultural significance.” At least 15 states have passed similar laws, while the U.S. House passed a federal version of the CROWN Act in March.
House Bill 248, now Act 452, removes Robert E. Lee Day, and Confederate Memorial Day from Louisiana’s list of holidays. Louisiana had celebrated Confederate General Robert E. Lee and with Confederate Memorial Day remembered the estimated 258,000 Confederate soldiers who died while fighting the United States in the Civil War. The holidays have been in Louisiana lawbooks at least since 1925, though it could have been part of the scene as early as the 1870s when a number of Southern states adopted the holiday to mirror the Memorial Day for Union soldiers.
Actually, both holidays haven't been celebrated in years. Under the law, the governor had to proclaim the celebration of the holiday and the chief executive was limited to the number of days off that could be granted. The two holidays haven’t made the commemorations list in decades. Rep. Matthew Willard, D-New Orleans, sponsored the legislation.
And on June 10, Edwards signed into a law legislation that will lead to placing in the State Capitol’s Memorial Hall a statue or bust commemorating Oscar Dunn, the first African American to be elected to a statewide office in the United States. A former slave who became a plasterer in New Orleans, Dunn was elected lieutenant governor in 1868. House Bill 739, now Act 392, sets up a task force for how the monument will be set up and orders the state Treasury “to transfer $75,000 from the state general fund into the Oscar Dunn Memorial Fund.” State Rep. Rodney Lyons, D-Harvey, sponsored the measure.
But some of the social media feedback questioned Edwards’ position on discrimination given his June 18 veto of House Bill 54, by Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall. “You vetoed HB54 which prevents against vaccine discrimination, but proudly support a bill against hair discrimination. Makes perfect sense,” tweeted Lindsay B in response to the governor’s announcement.
The legislation originally would have made it a crime for employees of any business to ask if a person had been vaccinated against COVID-19 but was amended to create grounds for a civil lawsuit against a governmental entity that discharged or discriminated against an employee based on refusing to adhere to the vaccine requirement. Edwards wrote in his veto message, “The bill is unnecessary and perpetuates the false narrative that the residents of Louisiana face vaccine mandates to access government services or attend schools. This is not the case.”
The Bayou Mama Bears, a recently formed advocacy group that allied with Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry in lawsuits challenging mask and vaccine mandates, has started a petition demanding legislators hold a special veto override session later this summer to negate Edwards’ refusal to sign HB54 and few others into law. “Zip up those Mom jeans and let’s shove those vetoes down JBE's throat,” the group wrote on their Facebook page.
Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, emailed his supporters Wednesday asking that they sign the Bayou Mama Bears' petition.