A behind-the-scenes dispute between two Black state senators from New Orleans burst into the open Tuesday when the two Democrats engaged in a long and contentious exchange over how to redraw their adjoining districts.
Following a lengthy debate, Sen. Karen Carter Peterson defeated an attempt by Sen. Gary Carter to redesign the boundaries in a way that would favor his reelection chances.
Peterson noted repeatedly that she would not benefit politically from the new boundaries because she is term-limited next year and couldn't run for reelection.
At one point, Peterson asked Carter five times, one after another, whether he favored creating a Black-majority district based in Jefferson Parish. Carter did not directly answer her question.
Midway through the three-week redistricting session, the clash between Peterson and Carter represented a rare moment when the public witnessed how redrawing the legislative lines can pit members of the same party against each other just as easily as Republicans versus Democrats.
At issue Tuesday was Carter’s attempt to redraw a map before the Senate that had been designed by Senate President Page Cortez and is embodied in Senate Bill 1. The Senate took up various amendments to SB1 but did not vote on the actual bill. That could come on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the House and Governmental Affairs Committee is expected on Wednesday to approve a remap of the House, after debating a Democratic alternative to the Republican plan that is favored to pass.
Sen. Carter lives in Algiers and his current district is populated by more residents from Orleans Parish than Jefferson Parish.
SB1 would shift his district west to put most of its residents in Jefferson Parish. That could imperil Carter’s chances of winning re-election.
His solution was to offer an amendment that would instead call for his district to shift across the Mississippi River to include parts of the east bank of New Orleans and to have Peterson’s existing Senate district include more of the west bank of Jefferson Parish than called for under SB1.
Standing at the front of the Senate chamber, she and Carter stood just a few feet from each other as Peterson repeatedly challenged Carter’s logic for his proposed changes, and the two passed the microphone back and forth to address each other.
Peterson praised SB1 for creating a Black-majority district in Jefferson Parish, which she noted until now has been represented only by white Republicans who live in the parish.
Peterson noted that the population for her district was designed 10 years ago to have a Black majority of voters but that that has changed with an influx of White voters.
Cortez, R-Lafayette, chose to redraw Peterson’s district to have it cross over to the west bank of Jefferson Parish and regain its status as a Black-majority district. But Carter objected through his amendment and wanted her new district to include an even greater share of the west bank of Jefferson Parish.
Carter said that with his amendment he was trying to give Peterson’s district a greater share of Black voters, and he repeatedly invoked Black women who previously held her seat.
Carter repeatedly told Peterson that he wasn’t playing politics with the district boundaries he was seeking.
The debate with Carter grew so tense that Peterson at one point felt the need to say she wasn’t mad or crying. The debate went on so long and was so arcane that virtually all of the other senators lost interest and talked in clumps throughout the Senate chamber or looked at their cell phones.
A subtext between Carter and Peterson did not come up publicly. Carter’s uncle then-state Sen. Troy Carter defeated Peterson last year in a special election to Congress. Gary Carter then won a special election to replace his uncle.
The Senate finally voted 11-26 against Carter’s amendment.
Peterson won that fight, but she lost another one to Sen. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie, during which she accused Henry of trying to redraw the Senate map so he could represent his sister in Uptown New Orleans.
Peterson was trying to fend off Henry’s attempt to shift Tulane and Loyola universities into his district, which is currently based in Metairie but includes a few precincts in Uptown New Orleans.
Henry acknowledged that he’d like to represent his sister but said his main goal is to make sure that Tulane and Loyola receive good representation in the state Senate. Henry noted that he graduated from Tulane’s business school and that family members graduated from Loyola.
“Tulane and Loyola will still be economic engines in Orleans Parish,” Henry said during the debate with his colleague. “They’ll just be represented by someone different than Senator Peterson.”
Peterson grew personal with Henry, accusing him of not being forthright with her but added, “This is not a personal attack on you.”
Following their debate, the Senate voted to approve Henry’s amendment, which would put Tulane and Loyola in his district.