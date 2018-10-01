State health officials found no significant lead levels in the drinking water of a dozen of Louisiana’s oldest public schools, the state’s health chief told The Advocate on Monday morning.

Some of the tests found some lead, but the results were far below the 15 parts per billion that would have initiated action on the part of state authorities. A heavy metal, lead has been linked to brain and nervous problems particularly in children.

“I would have predicted we would find more lead,” said Dr. Jimmy Guidry, the state’s health officer.

He suspects many schools, particularly the older ones built when lead pipes and fixtures were common, may have a problem. All 12 elementary schools that tested in the pilot program were constructed prior to 1986.

“Many Louisiana communities have water systems with aging infrastructure as well as older homes. Both situations make it more likely to find lead in water due to old plumbing,” Guidry said. “When we designed this program, we fully expected to find some instance of elevated lead because we purposefully selected schools that had older pipes and plumbing. These results are extremely encouraging.”

Guidry cautioned that a dozen test results aren’t enough to make sweeping statements.

The state is tasked with testing water systems, that is, ensuring that the water that gets to the customer is free of contaminants. At that point, the customer is responsible for ensuring the water that comes out of the tap is safe.

School systems should test their own water, Guidry said.

Tests earlier this year found public schools in St. Joseph had dangerous levels of lead coming from water fountains when the doors opened for classes. The schools flushed the lines and provided bottled water until fountains, which had lead fixtures, were replaced.

The Louisiana Department of Health’s Office of Public Health was charged by the Legislature to conduct the tests at public schools as part of a pilot program to inform lawmakers of a growing situation in which aging infrastructure is fast endangering the drinking water in some municipalities and parishes.

Though ordered by the Legislature, Guidry said the possibility of high levels of lead and other dangerous metals in school water fountains and cafeterias keeps him up at night.

A final report will be delivered directly to the Legislature before the end of the year.

These are the schools where drinking water was tested. Click on the links to see the results of the individual school tests:

• Bernard Terrace Elementary School, Baton Rouge

• Barkdull Faulk Elementary School, Monroe

• Bayou Blue Elementary School, Houma

• Cherokee Elementary School, Alexandria

• Covington Elementary School, Covington

• Creswell Elementary School, Shreveport

• Drew Elementary School, West Monroe

• Dwight D. Eisenhower Academy of Global Studies, New Orleans

• Harahan Elementary School, Harahan

• Loranger Elementary School, Loranger

• Prairie Elementary School, Lafayette

• Prien Lake Elementary School, Lake Charles

