The Louisiana Senate has approved a state budget that lines up with a school funding proposal that would give teachers a $1,000 pay raise and deliver more money to early childhood education and colleges if agreed to by the state House.
Lawmakers made some relatively small changes to the budget bill Thursday evening before advancing it on a 35 to 2 vote. The move sets up a final week of negotiations with the state House, which has already approved a different spending plan, before the legislative session must end June 6.
The Senate Finance Committee earlier this week made the bulk of changes compared to the House budget proposal, adding money for early childhood education, colleges, foster care and several other priorities.
But the biggest change from the House proposal is the school funding plan. The Senate backed a budget that would deliver pay raises of $1,000 to teachers and $500 for school support staff as well as a $39 million block grant for school districts, as sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).
That plan, which costs about $140 million, is the main difference between the proposal outlined by House GOP leaders and approved by the lower chamber nearly unanimously.
The House GOP proposal costs a total of roughly $121 million. It would deliver pay raises of $1,200 for teachers and $600 for support staff, but without the $39 million block grant.
Critics say the plan would not actually deliver a “raise,” only a one-time bonus or stipend, if the budget passes in the form approved by the House, though House GOP leaders dispute that. The Legislature must approve a budget and school funding formula as separate pieces of legislation that match up with each other for the raises to become recurring, Gov. Edwards and others have said.
“It would have been something we would have to come to the following year and every year after to continue the funding,” Senate Finance Chairman Eric Lafleur, D-Ville Platte, said Thursday.
The House Education Committee advanced the school funding formula backed by Edwards and the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education on Thursday. But House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, in a rare appearance before the Education Committee, said his committee will hear the school funding legislation in the coming days.
Henry said it will be Sunday or Monday before officials know if the state can afford both the $1,000 teacher pay raises and $39 million hike in state aid for public schools outlined in the school funding resolution, called the MFP.
“My goal will be to tell you what will not be funded if you fund this" teacher pay proposal, Henry said.
The difference between the House GOP plan and the one outlined in the MFP is about $19 million.
State Rep. Jack McFarland, R-Jonesboro, a member of the Appropriations Committee, said he expected the MFP to ultimately make it through the Appropriations Committee. He said House members were concerned about whether the Senate gave enough dollars to disability services. The Senate amended the budget on the floor Thursday to provide more money for those programs.
"Once we've had the opportunity to examine (the budget) as it's been sent out of the Senate to determine where all the financial is going to be and where all the money has been moved around...I feel confident it will pass out of Appropriations,” McFarland said.
The budget passed by the Senate also fully funds TOPS and Go Grants, sends several million dollars more to the state’s colleges and universities to try to address rising mandated costs like pensions and insurance, and delivers some additional money for public-private partner hospitals.
The controversial abortion ban that lawmakers and Gov. John Bel Edwards passed in recent days also spilled over into the budget debate.
State Sen. Karen Carter Peterson tried to bring multiple amendments to send more money to prenatal care and foster care in direct response to the so-called “fetal heartbeat” ban signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards Thursday, which did not include exceptions for victims of rape and incest.
“If you’re going to force a 12-year-old child that has been raped to have a child, raise it for her,” Peterson said in a fiery speech. “Do you really care about the children that are subject to the new law you’ve just passed?”
The Senate rejected the amendments with little discussion.