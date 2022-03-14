The Legislative Auditor found Louisiana’s elections processes and procedures were sufficient, though the Secretary of State’s office could have tighter controls over complaints, according to an audit Monday ordered by legislators wary of integrity issues being raised after the 2020 presidential election.

Auditors analyzed the voter registration list as it appeared in August and found only 192 forms out of 3 million voters didn’t include the last four-digits of the voter’s social security or driver’s license number – alternative proofs of identification, such as utility bills, are acceptable – and only 27 duplicate registrations were found. (All 27 duplications have been resolved.)

Those numbers are statistically insignificant, particularly given the flurry of heated allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that voting processes across a number of states allowed enough to be manufactured nationwide to give Joe Biden the presidency. None of the claims of widespread voter fraud have been proven.

In Louisiana, Trump outpolled Biden by nearly 400,000 votes in an election that 70% of the state’s registered voters participated. Though critics often point to fraud that occurred years ago, few accuse Louisiana of having questionable elections these days. But on a mostly party-line vote, legislators demanded the auditor check out the state’s voting processes.

“We found (Department of State) has procedures and practices to ensure election integrity,” Auditor Michael J. “Mike” Waguespack wrote to open the 45-page report released Monday, “including using state and national data to ensure the accuracy of its voter registration list, implementing a cure process to ensure voters have an opportunity to fix incomplete absentee affidavits, implementing various Election Assistance Commission guidelines related to pre-election testing of voting machines, conducting post-election verification activities, and investigating complaints related to elections.”

Being auditors, however, a handful of revisions were recommended, with which Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin agreed.

For instance, the elections division of the Department of State already conduct data matches on the voter registration list. But if the office vetted the list annually by comparing registered Louisiana voters with voter lists and drivers’ licenses in other states, accuracy would be improved.

Though the audit found the registration lists more than 99% accurate, Ardoin said the additional funding included in House Bill 138 would have improved those results by allowing another review canvas. “The 'supplemental annual canvas' provided for in this bill is repetitive and unnecessary,” Gov. John Bel Edwards wrote in June 29 veto of the legislation.

Auditors found that the Elections Compliance Unit received 501 election-related complaints between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2021. Auditors thought the state department could better categorize those complaints, track their status, then make the information available to the public annually.

Ardoin agreed to add categories of complaints to the department’s annual performance reporting, which is publicly available.

Auditors felt that pre-election tests, which ensure the machines are operating properly, could benefit from an additional review of the documentation.

Elections’ personnel already thoroughly tests voting machines, Ardoin replied. But a verification process that adds an additional check on documentation would give the public more “evidence that this process does take place for each machine.”

Auditors also think more post-election tabulation reviews are in order.

Ardoin, again, says his staff already does a review to ensure the number of participating voters match the number of ballots cast. The state elections office already is updating policies and procedures “to ensure voter confidence.”