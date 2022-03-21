A renewed push to ban hand-held cell phones while driving cleared its first hurdle Monday morning when the House Transportation Committee approved it.

The measure, House Bill 376, next faces a vote in the full House.

Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, who has sponsored similar bills on the past, said he regularly sees drivers on the highway texting or watching Netflix.

"They are in the left lane," Huval told the committee. "When you pass them in the right lane they are looking down, holding up traffic."

Jennifer Smith, an official with distracteddriving.org, told lawmakers 24 other states and the District of Columbia have similar laws.

Smith said when Georgia passed its own measure that state saw a significant drop in distracted driving accidents.

Bills to outlaw hand-held cell phones while driving have been tried and failed in the past, including concerns that they could lead to racial profiling.

Huval noted that his bill would require that any tickets issued to violators include the race and ethnicity of the driver, and that information would be turned over annually to the Legislature to guard against racial profiling.

"We have addressed that," he said.

While the bill won committee approval without dissent several lawmakers raised concerns.

Rep. Mack Cormier, D-Belle Chasse, repeatedly questioned how State Police and other law enforcement officers can discern that drivers are holding a cell phone.

"If he is focusing on somebody's phone next to his ear that is in itself a scary proposition to me," Cormier said.

"That is creating a hazard where an officer can cause a wreck."

Smith said in other states that already have similar laws violators generally acknowledge their guilt.

Rep. Ed Larvadain III, D-Alexander, said he is concerned that police in small towns will use the law as an excuse to issue multiple tickets, and result in violators facing the suspension of their driver's license.

"Then you have people that can't go to work and that is an issue," Larvadain said.

"Those small town mayors can't wait to get to it," he said. "They are going to write a bunch of tickets."

Rep. Gabe Firment, R-Pollock, objected to that comment and said he counted 15 small towns in his House district.

Firment said it was unfair to paint small town officials as being money hungry.

The committee approved an amendment that would end the bill on Jan. 1, 2027 unless lawmakers extend it.

Huval's measure would take effect Jan. 1, 2023, which he said will allow a grace period for drivers to become aware of the new rules.

The bill won support from chiefs of police, State Farm Insurance, American Automobile Association, independent insurance agents and General Motors.

Opponents included the Louisiana Budget Project.