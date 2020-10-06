Sean Harris holds a sign asking for help while standing on the neutral ground on Carrollton Ave. at Bienville Ave. in New Orleans, La. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Harris had just completed training to be a haunted history tour guide in the French Quarter when the coronavirus pandemic hit. He has not been able to find a job since. (Photo by Max Becherer, NOLA.com, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)