With the season LSU football is having, it's a good time to be a Louisiana legislator.

According to The Advocate's Sam Karlin, two dozen Louisiana House members and 20 state Senate members -- some of whom will have left office by the time the College Football Playoff national championship game takes place at Mercedes-Benz Superdome -- took up an offer to buy face-value, end zone tickets for $600 a piece from the game’s host committee.

Meanwhile, 95 of 105 representatives and 38 of 39 senators opted for a similar offer from LSU to buy tickets to at least one of the postseason games, which include the SEC championship game, Peach Bowl and potentially the national championship, though they won’t pay for the championship game tickets unless the No. 1 seed LSU makes it.

It's an opportunity that awards politicians the ability to buy coveted postseason tickets before they hit the pricey secondary markets, where tickets in the same section as the seats offered by the host committee were going for upwards of $2,000 on StubHub as of Monday.

Below is a list of lawmakers who've scooped up some tickets thanks to the arrangement.

Lawmakers who purchased tickets through the national championship host committee:

Lawmakers who purchased tickets to the SEC championship game through LSU

Editor's note: LSU told The Advocate that 95 of 105 representatives and 38 of 39 senators also signed up for at least one postseason ticket opportunity through the school.