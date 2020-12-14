A top official in Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office is on leave while the agency investigates an “office policy” violation after a complaint filed by an employee.
Landry’s spokesman Cory Dennis confirmed Monday Pat Magee, the director of the criminal division for Landry, is on leave during the investigation into unspecified allegations.
“Our office treats employee complaints seriously in a manner that protects the legal rights of all parties involved,” Dennis said in an email. “As such, Mr. Magee is on leave while an ongoing administrative investigation for potential violation of office policy is conducted.”
Landry's office, in response to a public records request for complaints filed against Magee, said "the only complaints against Mr. Magee are part of the ongoing investigation" and are therefore confidential.
Magee, who took over as head of the agency’s criminal division in 2018, is a member of the Southern University Board of Supervisors. Magee and Landry are both from the Lafayette area and met at the Southern University Law School, which they both attended. Magee was the first Black director of the criminal division at the Louisiana attorney general’s office.
Dennis did not immediately respond to further inquiries about the investigation. Magee did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The criminal division at the attorney general’s office oversees Medicaid fraud and some high-profile criminal cases. The division oversaw the investigation into alleged corruption by Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa, who was cleared of wrongdoing, and the police killing of Alton Sterling in 2016. The Baton Rouge police officers in that case were cleared of charges by Landry’s office shortly after Magee took over.
Magee makes about $140,000 a year, according to the Division of Administration.
The former criminal division director in Landry’s office was Brandon Fremin, who was tapped in February of 2018 to serve as the U.S. Attorney in the Middle District of Louisiana. Landry previously told the Advocate he looked for someone with experience working with district attorney’s offices and someone with like-minded prosecutorial discretion.
“And that was easy in selecting Pat,” Landry said at the time.
Magee grew up in Scott and worked in the prosecutor’s office of the 15th Judicial District in Lafayette during law school. He was in private practice before Landry tapped him working at the Voorhies & Labbe law firm in Lafayette.
Last year, Landry's press secretary in an unrelated incident resigned after being arrested for alleged domestic abuse against his pregnant girlfriend.
Staff writer Andrea Gallo contributed to this story.