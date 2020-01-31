Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez on Friday refused to adopt a new state revenue forecast sought by Gov. John Bel Edwards, continuing a deadlock between Republican legislative leaders and the Democratic governor over the budget process.
The move, made during a meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference at the State Capitol Friday afternoon, puts Schexnayder and Cortez at odds with the Edwards in an early test of their working relationship – weeks after Edwards helped deliver the Democratic votes for Schexnayder to win the House speakership.
The two Republicans rejected a revenue forecast that would have given the state $170 million more to spend in the current fiscal year and $103 million more in the next year.
Instead, Schexnayder proposed a lower forecast that would give the state about $94 million more this year and be roughly flat for the following year. Cortez agreed.
"The Legislature wants to adopt a conservative estimate," Schexnayder said. "This option achieves all of these goals. No one gets everything they wanted but everyone gets something they want to achieve their goals.”
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, chair of the REC and Edwards' chief budget adviser, called the proposal "arbitrary" and voted against it. He urged Schexnayder and Cortez not to "tinker" with the estimating panel, which was created to take politics out of the revenue forecasting process.
"It is not a compromise. It may satisfy some members' political objectives ... but it is not a compromise," Dardenne said, before voting against the idea twice.
Schexnayder’s proposal ignored the advice of economists who build the projections and opened the door for future REC members to arbitrarily add funding to the forecast, Dardenne said, calling it “unprecedented.”
The two sides tried multiple motions to reach an agreement to approve a forecast, but none passed. Stephen Barnes, the independent economist on the panel, sided with Cortez and Schexnayder.
Cortez also raised concerns about a roughly $25 million pot of money from an unclaimed property fund that was included in the forecasts despite Treasurer John Schroder announcing publicly he won’t transfer the money to the budget. Dardenne on Friday vowed to sue Schroder over the dispute.
Schexnayder said after the vote that he felt his proposal was a compromise and would have given the governor and Legislature a “starting point.” Last year, the REC adopted a forecast in the spring, during the legislative session, that gave the state more money, and Schexnayder said he figured the REC could do that again this year if it adopted his proposal.
The approach of Schexnayder and Cortez was similar to that taken by previous House Speaker Taylor Barras, who repeatedly voted to block the forecasts, arguing that a delay in the budgeting process was more fiscally responsible. The move upended the normal budget proposal typically submitted by the governor, but the REC met later in the spring and adopted a new forecast, giving the state more money to spend after all.
"Today’s action to try and modify the forecast is completely arbitrary and would create a dangerous precedent. For example, a future REC could try to create more available dollars by asking for a higher forecast than that recommended by the state’s economists," Gov. Edwards said on Twitter. "It is my hope that President Cortez and Speaker Schexnayder will act in the near future to approve a forecast that will allow us to have a fruitful discussion of our spending priorities and that will lead to a balanced budget for our state."
The Revenue Estimating Conference was designed as a non-political way to determine the amount of revenue to be used in the development of the state’s budget. Recently, the REC has become a way to stall the budget proceedings. #lagov #lalege— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) January 31, 2020
The Democratic governor, who had a rocky relationship with Barras, helped Schexnayder win the speaker's position by urging the 35 Democrats in the House to vote as a bloc against Sherman Mack, who was backed by major GOP donors and Attorney General Jeff Landry, one of the governor’s biggest political critics. The caucus voted for Schexnayder, along with 23 Republicans and two members without party affiliation, to deliver the win.
But after that vote, earlier this month, Schexnayder pushed back on the claims of some Mack supporters that he would be closely aligned with the governor.
House GOP delegation chair Blake Miguez, part of a conservative faction of lawmakers who have butted heads with the governor, said recently he saw the vote of the REC as a litmus test for the new speaker’s conservative credentials. Schexnayder said he did not feel any pressure from conservative members over the vote.
Last month, while running for speaker, Mack told the Advocate he intended to approve the revenue forecasts if elected.