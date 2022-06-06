The Louisiana House accepted amendments that restored Huey Long’s birthday as a legal holiday and gave final legislative approval to remove Louisiana’s list of holidays Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day.
House Bill 248, after a few signatures, will head the fourth floor of the State Capitol where Gov. John Bel Edwards has his offices. It’s now up to Edwards to sign the legislation into law or veto it.
The measure struck Robert E. Lee Day and Confederate Memorial Day from the list of holidays that are celebrated “only in such manner as the governor may proclaim, considering the pressure of the state's business.” Washington’s birthday, also known as President’s Day and National Memorial Day are on that list as well. Huey Long's August 30 birthday, which had been on the cut list, was restored.
Louisiana celebrated Confederate General Robert E. Lee and with Confederate Memorial Day remembered the estimated 258,000 Confederate soldiers who died while fighting the United States in the Civil War. The holidays have been in Louisiana lawbooks at least since 1925, though could have been part of the scene as early as the 1870s when a number of Southern states adopted the holiday to mirror the Memorial Day for Union soldiers.
Actually, both of the holidays haven’t been celebrated in years. Under the law, the governor had to proclaim the celebration of the holiday and the chief executive was limited to the number of days off that could be granted. The two holidays haven’t made the commemorations list in decades.
Each clerk of a district court, parish court, and city court shall close their offices on the following days: New Year's Day; Washington's Birthday, President's Day, the third Monday in February; Good Friday; Memorial Day, the last Monday in May; the Fourth of July; Labor Day, the first Monday in September; All Saints' Day, Nov. 1; Veterans' Day, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving Day, the fourth Thursday in November, and the next day, Friday; Christmas Eve; Christmas Day; and New Year's Eve.