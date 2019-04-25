State transportation leaders said Thursday they are considering converting roughly 15 miles of shoulder paths on Interstate 12 between the I-10/12 split and Walker into high occupancy lanes to ease traffic backups.

"It is a real possibility," said Josh Hollins, executive counsel for the state Department of Transportation and Development.

Hollins made his comments moments after the Senate Transportation Committee approved a bill without objection that would give DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson the authority to establish HOV lanes on highways statewide.

However, the bill is sponsored by state Sen. Dale Erdey, R-Livingston and I-12 is the initial target.

The affected areas are the inside shoulders along I-12 that now include three lanes in each direction.

The idea is to convert those shoulders into travel lanes during rush hours for cars and trucks with at least two occupants.

"You give them some incentive to carpool, which reduces congestion," Wilson said in an interview later Thursday.

The proposal, Senate Bill 84, next faces a vote in the full Senate.

Asked after the committee meeting about prospects for final approval Erdey said, "I think it has a 100 percent chance. It is another tool in the toolbox."

When the new lanes might become reality is unclear.

However, any such conversion could be done faster than construction of a new lane in each direction, which is not even on the drawing boards amid Louisiana's $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs.

+2 DOTD leader doubts a serious debate will occur in state legislature over Louisiana gas tax hike Despite a push from trade groups, Louisiana's transportation chief said Monday he doubts the Louisiana Legislature will seriously debate a hik…

Around 110,000 motorists use the corridor daily.

Converting shoulder paths into HOV lanes would cost around $750,000, according to the Legislative Fiscal Office.

Other potential expenses include enforcement cameras.

"There is a cost to doing this," Wilson said.

How the new travel lanes would be used during less busy times is one of a host of questions.

Hollins said a study for DOTD by Arcadis, a Dallas-based engineering firm with offices worldwide, is set to be finished in about a month.

"I think it will probably be our first corridor outside of the Crescent City Connection," he said of the I-12 stretch.

Wilson said one of the issues is whether the shoulders are wide enough to also allow easy transition between non-HOV lanes.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, who is familiar with the corridor, said she has long wondered "why we spent the money to build such a big wide shoulder."

"Thank you for bringing the bill," Hewitt told Erdey. "It is a clever idea."

Despite some questions Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, praised the proposal.

"I think it is a wise use of our money," Cortez said.

Would changing LSU class times help improve BR traffic? Lawmakers want to find out Prohibiting LSU classes from starting before 10 a.m. would be one of the options studied to ease Baton Rouge traffic problems under legislatio…

The HOV idea is an outgrowth of a 2015 study resolution sponsored by Erdey, who has long advocated for ways to ease I-12 traffic backups that are the subject of daily complaints.

+5 Safety vs. traffic flow: Proposal would convert inside shoulder on I-12 to another travel lane Louisiana Sen. Dale Erdey, R-Livingston, is asking state leaders to weigh an unusual move for improving traffic in and out of Baton Rouge by w…

That study also focused on upgrading the 15-mile stretch of I-12 from six to eight lanes.

The bill would allow the DOTD secretary or his or her designee to identify HOV lanes on highways across Louisiana.

DOTD would also be required to spell out rules for the new lanes and penalties for violators.

"The most important thing we can have is a comprehensive policy on how to implement it," Wilson said.

HOV lanes are common in other states, including Texas.

How emergencies would be handled if shoulders are turned into travel lanes is one of the issues, and has been raised in earlier discussions of HOV lanes in Louisiana.

"We really need to be cautious not to take safety out of the equation," Cortez said.

Erdey said he envisions HOV lanes being used as shoulders during off-peak travel times.

"In the non-rush hour times you have that shoulder in case something happens," he told the committee.

Wilson raised the same issue.

"When you have an accident in another lane what do you do,?" he asked.

Officials said sections of I-12 between O'Neal Lane and Denham Springs, including the Amite River bridge, need attention to make HOV lanes reality.

Erdey also raised the possibility of HOV lanes between the heavily-traveled I-10/12 split and the newer Mississippi River bridge since new lanes are set for that stretch under a separate, $360 million project.