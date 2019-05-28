A Louisiana Senate panel shot down a bid to cloak the source of execution drugs in strict secrecy, a proposal framed as a way to restart executions in the state.
But critics called it an attack on transparency, arguing it'd potentially allow state prison officials to buy execution drugs from shady sources without any oversight and make it extremely difficult to hold suppliers accountable if improperly mixed drugs caused a botched execution.
The bill's death on a 3-to-2 vote in the Senate Judiciary B Committee likely ends debate over the death penalty in this year's legislative session.
Two separate proposals to abolish capital punishment both failed.
State Rep. Nicholas Muscarello, R-Hammond, argued that his secrecy proposal, House Bill 258, might allow the state to buy drugs from small speciality manufacturers that may be reluctant to face public scrutiny or possible protests if their involvement in executions was revealed.
The House of Representatives passed the bill last week, 68 to 31.
Louisiana hasn't carried out an execution since 2010. State prison officials have struggled in recent years to obtain the drugs needed for lethal injections, the only form of execution allowed under state law.
Records obtained by The Advocate through a public records request show the state’s most recent supply of any of the drugs used in executions had expired by 2016.
Eighteen other states have implemented similar secrecy measures, including several who've successfully carried out lethal injections in recent years, said Michelle Ghetti, who works for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry as the state's deputy solicitor general.
Landry, a Republican, has trumpeted his support for the death penalty and backed Muscarello's proposal. Landry urged lawmakers before the session to push such a secrecy bill as part of a campaign to begin executing death row inmates again.
Opponents of the bill — including the Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, anti-death penalty groups and the Louisiana Press Association — said the total secrecy it'd impose on the purchase of execution drugs would open the door for all sorts of potential problems.
They argued that prison officials could potentially head across state lines to buy from disreputable or unqualified compounders, pay wildly inflated prices to cronies or even turn to the black market to buy deadly drugs.
Several pointed to Landry's own public suggestion that prison officials could take seized black-market fentanyl — an extremely powerful opioid painkiller blamed for a spike in fatal overdoses — from police evidence lockers to kill condemned prisoners.
"The public has a right to know how its tax dollars are being spent," said Nicholas Mitchell, a researcher at Loyola University in New Orleans who's repeatedly testified at the State Capitol against the death penalty. "It is especially true regarding something as serious as capital punishment."
State Sen. JP Morrell, D-New Orleans, also contended it'd leave state taxpayers on the hook for potential multi-million-dollar lawsuits if shoddy work or mistakes by drugmakers caused horrific botched executions since the state couldn't reveal the company responsible.
Muscarello said possible legal liability is a risk the state should accept — and does in any number of other circumstances — and the public would need to trust that officials at the state Department of Corrections are operating above board.
"We have to make sure that whoever we have running DOC will do the right job," Muscarello said. "I think our DOC will run it correctly, they’ll hire the right people and do the right job."
Ghetti argued afterward that state lawmakers could've mandated testing of the drugs prior to executions to ensure their effectiveness but descried the way senators killed the bill as "the worst of our state Legislature" and "playing games."
Muscarello said supporters will bring the proposal back again next year.
This is a developing story. More to come.