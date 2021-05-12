The Louisiana Senate voted 37-0 on a House-passed bill that would centralize the collection and distribution of sales taxes in Louisiana.
House Bill 199 will need to return across Memorial Hall for the House to approve Senate amendments. If the House does, as expected, the legislation would go to the governor for his signature.
“This bill is the first step in the process of reforming our taxes,” said Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette. “We are striving to make our sales tax collection system simpler for businesses to navigate, which will attract more business to the state. This is a bold move toward growth for Louisiana.”
Tax experts and business development officials have for years complained that Louisiana’s method of allowing local jurisdictions to collect taxes on their own and the state to collects it portion was confusing. But local governments weren’t very trusting of state legislators and budget writers, who frequently in the past have spent money collected for one reason and spent it on something else.
In past efforts to streamline and centralize the collection of sales taxes, municipal and parish governments were informed what the bill would say and what the structure would be. House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, brought in the local taxing jurisdictions to get their input.
“We have spent a great deal of time working on this solution to our outdated sales tax collection system,” Schexnayder said in a press release. “Democrats and Republicans alike can recognize the benefits of these efforts, and the support we have seen throughout the legislature with the passage of this first incentive is proof.”
At its center is the creation of a State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission, manned by state and local officials equally, that would collect taxes on sales, then distribute the appropriate amount to the appropriate taxing entity. This fairly simple concept is still fraught with worry for many.
The legislation is a two-step process. The first would change the wording in the state Constitution to allow for the creation of the commission. That would require majority approval in a statewide vote on Nov. 8, 2022. If approved, the new system would begin Jan. 1, 2023. At that point, the commission and Legislature would need to write, then pass rules and laws that create the new structure and processes for collecting and distributing sales taxes.