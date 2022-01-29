When state lawmakers gathered a decade ago to redraw Louisiana’s political maps, population loss following Hurricane Katrina forced New Orleans to give up six state House seats — cleaving the city’s voice at the State Capitol in half.

But with a new redistricting process kicking off next week, New Orleans stands to gain some of that representation back.

Over the past decade, the city grew by 40,168 people — enough to fill an entirely new state House district.

New Orleans legislators want to put that seat in Mid-City, a community that’s split among four House districts.

“The numbers suggest that we get a new House seat,” said state Rep. Royce Duplessis, a New Orleans Democrat and vice chair of the House committee charged with reworking district maps to keep up with population fluctuations.

15 years on, New Orleans' uneven recovery from Katrina is complete; population slide resumes Adinas Perkins fondly recalls holidays growing up in Central City: Kids rode their bikes and tested out their new rollerskates. Family members…

But another seat for New Orleans isn’t a sure bet, Duplessis said.

Republican majorities in the Legislature will control the agenda when lawmakers return to Baton Rouge on Tuesday for the once-a-decade session to redraw political maps for 105 state representatives, 39 state senators, 11 state school board members, five state utility regulators and, perhaps, seven state Supreme Court justices.

Much of the state’s modest growth over the past 10 years has been in southeast Louisiana, meaning more representation for Orleans Parish — and its neighbors.

Suburban St. Tammany Parish, a Republican stronghold, added 30,830 people. And both Jefferson and St. Bernard parishes added around 8,000 people each.

Once a powerful voting bloc, Orleans Parish’s influence in the State Capitol has waned with its population, and a map could be drawn that cracks New Orleans’ growth among its neighboring parishes.

“We’re not guaranteed to get a whole new district,” said state Rep. Mandie Landry, a Democrat who represents District 91, which runs from the Lower Garden District through Central City to the Jefferson Parish line and has about 5,500 residents over the ideal district size.

“If 80% of a district is located in Jefferson Parish, and 20% is in Orleans Parish, we’re not going to be a priority,” Landry added.

Mark Ballard: Keeping 'communities of interest' will be the big fight over redistricting For years, White legislators have neutered minority participation in Louisiana politics and that needs to be corrected, at least so say the NA…

State lawmakers have vowed to respect so-called “communities of interest” when drawing district boundaries. If they listen to New Orleanians, it’s clear where a new district should be drawn.

The chair of the Orleans Parish GOP, Adrian Bruneau, told lawmakers at a recent redistricting roadshow that the local party “supports the Mid-City neighborhood having one state representative.”

Though the neighborhood is racially and economically diverse, it has a distinct political identity, said Regina Fields, a member of the Mid-City Neighborhood Organization board and a self-described "Democratic activist."

She pointed to the Mid-City precincts in District 94, which consistently vote differently from the rest of the district. Represented by GOP state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, the district includes Lakeview and portions of Jefferson Parish.

At the roadshow, former state Rep. Emile "Peppi" Bruneau, who oversaw the redistricting process in the House for nearly three decades, reminded lawmakers that Lakeview is its own community of interest.

“Our area is a little different than the rest of the Isle of Orleans,” he said. “It’s kind of like Mayberry being in the midst of Las Vegas, and we kind of like to keep it that way.”

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

But redistricting is a puzzle, and shifting a single precinct can ripple across the entire state.

“Everyone wants to look at their own puzzle piece, but it has to fit into the much larger puzzle of the state,” Hilferty said. Her district needs to give up around 8,100 people to reach the ideal size.

New Orleans isn’t the only area pining for a boost in representation.

The north shore could pick up an additional House seat. And with state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a St. Tammany Republican, leading the map-drawing process in the upper chamber, there’s chatter that the north shore will pick up a Senate seat from population-depleted north Louisiana.

The two most overpopulated House and Senate districts are in and around Covington.

House District 77, represented by Republican Mark Wright, has to give up 15,329 people to reach the ideal district size. And Senate District 11, represented by Republican Patrick McMath, needs to give up around 32,000 residents.

Lawmakers will also need to contend with New Orleans’ rapidly diversifying suburbs when drawing political maps for the next decade. St. Bernard Parish, once a White enclave, has a population that is now a quarter Black. And Jefferson Parish, which has experienced an explosion in its Hispanic population, no longer has a White majority.

Civil rights groups have warned lawmakers that failure to increase the number of majority-Black legislative districts would likely violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act and spur costly litigation. A federal panel in Alabama recently blocked that state's congressional maps for packing Black voters into a single district.

During the redistricting roadshow, organizers with the Jeremiah Group, a faith-based civic organization, asked lawmakers to draw an additional Senate seat in Jefferson Parish with a majority-Black population.

A proposal introduced last week by the American Civil Liberties Union suggested lawmakers could configure maps in way that increases minority representation in the Senate by four seats and the House by nine seats.

Though Black population increases statewide, numbers decrease on legislative level State Rep. Sam Jenkins says his House district within the city of Shreveport is compact enough that he would have noticed stores closing and h…

That proposal included a new majority-Black Senate district in Jefferson Parish.

"The growing minority populations in some of the suburban areas do support additional minority representation," said Chris Kaiser, advocacy director for the ACLU of Louisiana.

It's unclear when the public will get their first look at the proposed maps. The three-week session will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

For New Orleans lawmakers, the priority is securing another House seat.

"If we approach this from a standpoint of fairness and equity, New Orleans certainly stands to gain a new House seat," said state Rep. Jason Hughes, a Democrat representing New Orleans East.

The goal is to keep whatever seat that's drawn within Orleans Parish lines.

"New Orleans is New Orleans," said state Rep. Candace Newell, a Democrat representing the Upper and Lower 9th Ward, parts of New Orleans East, plus Bywater, Marigny and a section of St. Roch. "The citizens here are on the same page."