Senate leaders on Monday proposed a map that would largely keep current boundaries for Louisiana's top school board intact while three other proposals are aimed at adding a third majority-minority district to the mix.

The Senate & Governmental Affairs Committee is set to vote on the measures Tuesday, the same day the House debates a separate measure that would largely keep the current lines in place.

After arguments, House panel approves map with new boundaries for state school board Despite complaints from Black lawmakers, a state House committee Friday approved a bill that would spell out new boundaries for Louisiana's to…

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education includes 11 members, with eight elected by voters and three named by the governor.

Boundaries for the eight elected districts are being redrawn as part of the once-a-decade process called redistricting sparked by population changes.

BESE sets policies for nearly 700,000 students statewide.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, are proposing a map that would retain two majority-minority districts. That means a district where Black residents, who make up 33% of Louisiana's population, comprise a majority of the BESE district.

Foil told the committee one goal of the proposed map – Senate Bill 14 – is "continuity of representation," which he said would allow voters to retain or reject members during elections in 2023. "This map achieves that," he said.

Cortez rejected an argument by backers of a third majority-minority district that the lines should be shaped in part by the fact Black students and other minorities makeup 57% of the state's public school population.

He said redistricting is driven by changes in population, not the population of student bodies.

Two Black senators disagreed.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, is sponsoring two bills designed to add a third majority-minority district – Senate Bills 7 and 12.

Senate Bill 7 would convert BESE District 5 in northeast Louisiana, which now consists mostly of White voters, to one where Black residents make up 50.5% of the population and 47.7% of the voting-age population.

District 5 is held by Ashley Ellis, of Monroe.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Senate Bill 12 would change BESE District 4 in northwest Louisiana, which is mostly White residents, to 51.1% Black residents and 48.3% of the voting-age population would be Black residents.

District 4 is held by Michael Melerine, of Shreveport.

Fields told the committee Black students make up 42% of public schools and Hispanic students 9%, with other minority students making up another 6% of the total.

"So the total minority population in the state of Louisiana in public schools would be 57%," he said.

Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, offered a map that would convert District 5 to 50.5% Black residents, and Black voters would make up 47.8% of the voting-age population.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell and chairperson of the committee, repeatedly questioned Barrow and others on whether a voting-age population of 47.7% would be enough to ensure the election of a minority BESE member.

"At the end of the day it creates an opportunity," Barrow replied.

"That is the best we can ask for," she said. "Whoever the candidate is they have to get out and do the work."

Bid to add new minority seat to BESE could spark controversy during redistricting session A new redistricting dispute is brewing amid a push by civil rights groups to add another minority seat to the state Board of Elementary and Se…

Victoria Wenger, an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund Inc., said her group is confident that a revamped BESE district where Black voters make up about 47% of the voting-age population would stand a good chance of allowing a minority candidate to win.

Hewitt said legislative officials disagree.

Former BESE President Linda Johnson, who served on the board for 13 years, backed the push for a third majority-minority district and said it should have happened after the 2010 census.

"I think it is morally responsible for us to have representatives not just on BESE but any of these organizations that look like the children," said Johnson, who lives in Plaquemine.