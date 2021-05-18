House-passed legislation allowing a person – convicted of a crime whose sentence has been served and has been allowed to vote – to serve on a jury, advanced Tuesday for a vote by the full Senate.
Though Republican Central Sen. Bodi White raised questions about letting someone who finished serving the sentence after being convicted of a particular crime being allowed sit in judgment of someone accused of a similar crime. Such a situation could make some victims question the judicial system should they see a juror deciding an accused perpetrator’s case. “How would you feel if that happened to you,” White asked Baton Rouge Democratic Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, sponsor of House Bill 84.
Marcelle, who works in law office, replied that lawyers are savvy enough to know which jurors to strike so that won’t be on the ultimate panel.
Jury service is a civic duty. Jurors are selected from a pool of voters to provide impartial views on the facts in individual court cases. Generally, lawyers for each side question prospective jurors on their personal histories and prejudices, then are allowed to dismiss them for “cause,” a specific reason why an individual may not be suited to decide a particular set of facts. Each side also has a certain number of “preemptory challenges” that can be used to remove a potential juror for no reason at all. Usually, a case tried to a six-member jury panel gets six preemptory challenges per side, 12 for a 12-person jury.
Loren Lampert, executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, said that the situation White described probably would lead to the potential juror being dismissed for cause. The state’s prosecutors approved HB84 unanimously, he added.
District attorneys felt that now convicted people can vote if they have served their sentences and completed their parole, they should also be able to participate in other parts of civil life, Lampert said.
“I think y’all are wrong,” White said.
He nevertheless didn’t try to stop Senate Judiciary C committee from recommending the measure to the full chamber vote, which the panel did without objection.