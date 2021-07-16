Louisiana lawmakers announced their intention Friday morning to return for a first-ever veto session.
House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said in a statement Friday the Legislature will hold the unpresented session beginning next week.
The move is aimed at overriding some of the 28 bills vetoed by Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Here are the 28 bills vetoed by the governor and his reasoning:
- House Bill 2: Capital Outlay budget. Using his line-item veto authority, he crossed out projects from the state's construction budget.
- HB26: Severance tax exemption for stripper wells. Vetoed because it addresses important severance tax matters regarding crude oil in a piecemeal fashion.
- HB38: Provides for school board information to be accessible on the Louisiana Fiscal Transparency Website known as Louisiana Checkbook. Vetoed because local school systems do not have the resources or technology to comply with this unfunded mandate.
- HB103: Provides for liability relative to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations. Vetoed because it is not necessary; it contributes to false narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines are anything other than safe and effective; and it does nothing to protect the health and safety of the public.
- HB138: Provides for a supplemental annual canvass of registered voters. Vetoed because the registrar of voters in every parish is already required to do an annual canvas of all registered voters under current law.
- HB148: Exempts certain educational institutions from state sales and use tax. Vetoed because the bill author did not make a sufficient case of why this state sales tax exemption for the Edwards Via College of Osteopathic Medicine is necessary at this time.
- HB149: Allows for both houses to terminate an emergency declaration. Vetoed because it was the latest attempt by the Legislature to remedy the obvious and adjudged defects in the petition signed by some House of Representatives members last October attempting to terminate the COVID-19 public health emergency and did not sufficiently improve the vetoed bill from last year.
- HB256: Provides relative to payroll deductions for teachers and other school employees for organization dues. Vetoed because it limits the ability of certain school boards to enter into exclusive contracts, thus limiting the ability of those Boards to manage their business in the manner they see fit.
- HB263: Authorizes judges of the City Court of Shreveport to serve as an attorney member of a medical review panel. Vetoed because it would carve out an exception to the prohibition of a judge, magistrate, district attorney, or assistant district attorney being chosen to serve on a medical review panel for purposes of the review required for a medical malpractice lawsuit.
- HB289: Establishes an income and corporate franchise tax credit for Class II and Class III railroads. Vetoed because it creates a new state income and franchise tax credit for qualified railroad track repairs, maintenance, reconstruction, or replacement by Class II and Class III railroads, or short line railroads and only serves to exacerbate the state’s transportation funding dilemma.
- HB295: Provides relative to immovable property in successions. Vetoed because it would eliminate the requirement that a certified copy of a death certificate be attached to the affidavit required to administer a small succession outside of probate.
- HB349: Prohibits requiring vaccination verification or immunity status for certain transactions or for inclusion on a driver's license or special identification card. Vetoed because it contributes to the false narrative that the COVID-19 vaccines are anything other than safe and incredibly effective.
- HB365: Provides relative to the membership of the Louisiana State Racing Commission. Vetoed because it creates an inequitable distribution of net wagers on horse racing purses.
- HB438: Authorizes a custodian to require a requestor of a public record to provide sufficient proof of identity. Vetoed because it could be used to delay responses to public records requests or intimidate members of the public into withdrawing their requests.
- HB498 Prohibits discrimination by government agencies and officials on the basis of vaccination or immunity status. Vetoed because it attempts to undermine the public’s faith in the COVID-19 vaccines and change Louisiana’s approach to vaccine requirements for schools and educational facilities, which has been in place for decades without significant controversy.
- HB562: Provides relative to the Louisiana Uniform Local Sales Tax Board and the Louisiana Sales and Use Tax Commission for Remote Sellers. Vetoed because, among other reasons, it is an infringement on the executive budget process.
- HB571: Provides relative to alcoholic beverage delivery. Vetoed because it could allow alcohol delivery to college campuses, increasing access of alcohol to underage people, and also because it may infringe upon contracts legally signed by some Class B permit holders.
- HB597: Provides relative to prohibition on certain governmental entity contracts with companies that discriminate against firearm and ammunition industries. Vetoed because it would prevent state and local governments from complying with long-standing procurement laws and force them to accept financing at a higher interest rate than would otherwise be available in the market.
- HB698: Provides for state agency partnerships to improve Medicaid administration and program integrity. Vetoed because it risks non-compliance with the Internal Revenue Code, duplicates existing processes and calls for an unfunded mandate.
- HB704: Provides for the appointment of poll waters. Vetoed because it unnecessarily politicizes the election process by inserting the state central committee of certain parties into the poll watching process.
- Senate Bill 43: Provides for the regulation of certain advertisements for legal services. Vetoed because it is likely unconstitutional in that regulation of attorney advertising is handled by the Louisiana Supreme Court and not the legislature. A similar bill was vetoed last year.
- SB63: Requires certain absentee ballots to be delivered to an employee of the registrar of voters. Vetoed because it is unclear where an absentee ballot may be returned if hand delivered. It impedes access to voting, which is too important.
- SB118: Provides relative to the concealed carrying of firearms. Vetoed because the current law as it stands strikes the perfect balance between public safety and ensuring the Second Amendment is upheld and allowing concealed carry without a permit would not be in the interest of public safety.
- SB145: Provides relative to mandatory drug testing, screening, and assessment for drug and specialty court participation for certain offenders. Vetoed because the bill falls short of fulfilling the purpose of providing a dedicated funding stream to enhance access to drug and specialty courts.
- SB156: Requires that schools designate athletic teams according to the biological sex of the team members. Vetoed because it unfairly targets children who are going through unique challenges and offers solutions to an issue that does not exist in Louisiana.
- SB203: Exempts certain groundwater district commissioners from provisions of the Code of Governmental Ethics. Vetoed because it creates a broad future exception to the ethics code for members of the Capital Area Groundwater commission.
- SB220: Provides relative to the legislative auditor examinations, audits, and reviews of elections and retention of election records. Vetoed because this bill possesses separation of powers issues and adds an additional layer of bureaucracy to the elections process.
- SB224: Provides for voter identification information and verification requirements for absentee by mail and early voting ballots. Vetoed because it would make the application to vote absentee by mail more stringent than what is currently required to actually vote absentee by mail.