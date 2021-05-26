The squirrels are gone, which helped make Rhonda Plummer a big fan of the Hollywood tax break that the Louisiana House will soon decide whether to extend until 2028.

Plummer is the chief financial officer for a Vernon Parish Police Jury that had to juggle two tornadoes, two hurricanes, an historic winter storm plus the pandemic closures during the past 12 months. “Last year was particularly trying for us,” Plummer said Wednesday, adding that she wants legislators to know “how important the movie industry is for us and not just New Orleans.”

Filmmakers wanted to feature the parish courthouse in their upcoming thriller on Netflix, called “Rebel Ridge,” which has been in production since 2019.

As Louisiana film tax credit extension moves forward, opponents say it comes at a high cost Though one committee member kept pointing out that the state annually spends more on Hollywood than on fixing roads, the Louisiana Legislature…

Built in 1910 with a cupola, the upper floors of the courthouse in Leesville was infested with squirrels. Filmscience and Bonneville Pictures took care of that problem and hired a local contractor to repair the courthouse along with fixing up nearby storefronts along Third Street. The production company spent about $650,000 to rent storefronts, a warehouse, office space and hotel space for 260 crewmembers for the 13 days of filming in April. They shopped at local stores, ate at local restaurants, and shot at the local gun range, Plummer said.

All of which sounds great, but in the black and white world of finances, the return on investment for the state’s third most expensive tax break is fairly dismissal.

For every taxpayer dollar given away by the Motion Picture Investor and Infrastructure Tax credit, state and local governments received about 35 cents in 2020, according to the Louisiana Department of Economic Development, called LED.

And really, as the Legislature’s chief economist Greg Albrecht points out, since only the state’s tax revenues are in play, only the state’s 22-cents per dollar return on investment should only be counted. In 2020, the state gave away $132.8 million in possible tax revenues and received $29.4 million in taxes, according to LED.

“That’s money that we can’t spend on higher ed,” said Rep. Phillip DeVillier, Republican from Eunice raising questions about Senate Bill 173, which faces the full House with only three legislators having voted “no,” so far. If approved by the full House without any changes, the legislation next goes to Gov. John Bel Edwards, whose signature would make it law

“The film industry in Louisiana supports more than 10,000 jobs,” said LED Secretary Don Pierson. “Last year’s certified spending on film projects in our state resulted in more than $800 million in new business sales impacting local businesses in our state. The entertainment industry is a natural fit for Louisiana, and the benefits far exceed what is represented as simple return-on-investment calculations.”

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Pitched as an incentive for movie and television companies to leave New Orleans and produce their shows in other parts of Louisiana, SB173 by Slidell Republican Sen. Sharon Hewitt also extends the sunset on the credit from July 1, 2025 to July 1, 2028. Hewitt said the industry wanted to keep the tax credit on the books through 2031 because investment decisions are made several years prior to the cameras rolling.

The film tax credit was set up in 1992, expanded in 2002 and largely revamped in 2017. Under the program now, no more than a $25 million credit is allowed on a single project and no more than $180 million total in taxes forgiven in a year. Filmmakers can either subtract the incentive from what they owe Louisiana in taxes or they can sell the credit back to state and receive a check for 90% of the face value.

+17 Hollywood South's resurgence: How film production crews are getting back to work in Louisiana Just before sunset on a weekday afternoon, a film crew prepared to shoot a scene outside the Belle of Baton Rouge casino.

The Motion Picture Investor and Infrastructure Tax credit accounts for 11.7% of the $1.5 billion of total tax exemptions and is the third largest offered by the state – worth more than the inventory tax credit, the Louisiana Quality Jobs Program, and the Federal Income Tax Deduction, according to the Revenue Department.

LED hires economists every other year to check how the film credit is doing. They calculated the motion picture credits return only 22-cents for every dollar credited by the state. That means 78% of the $180 million not collected – about $140 million – can’t be spent by the state on services or to lower the income rates for all taxpayers, which is a goal of the legislative leadership for this session.

The $139 million Quality Jobs Program, which applies credits to particular types of employment, also doesn’t pay its way. But the QJP return-on-investment ranges from 76-cents to $1.01 for every tax dollar the state gives up. But those employed in the high-paying work Quality Jobs creates puts money into other businesses. “As such, the QJP may very well be a sound (and relatively small) investment for the state of Louisiana to make to spur economic growth even if it does not entirely pay for itself,” the economists wrote in a similar analysis done for this economic development program.

Similarly, LED officials prefer to focus on the multiplier effects of the film industry’s investments. The economists hired by LED calculate as $6.12 in economic activity for every dollar credited in 2020.

But the numbers in the LED report are very basic.

The Louisiana House asked for the Department of Revenue to take a deep dive into the impact of the largest tax exemptions offered by state government. Revenue Assistant Secretary Luke Morris testified that the report wasn’t complete because the department doesn’t have enough staff. He hoped to have the analysis completed this week or next.

“We’re being asked to extend at tax exemption without the data we need to make that decision,” DeVillier said. “I’m extremely frustrated.”