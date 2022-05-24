Despite renewed charges of racism, a revamped bid to adjust the boundaries of the Central school district cleared a House committee Tuesday 5-4, setting up a late-session showdown in the Louisiana House.

Sen. Bodi White, R-Central and sponsor of the bill, pushed back against criticism that his plan is aimed at keeping out Black students from the highly-ranked school district.

"This is not about race," White told the House Education Committee in closing comments before the vote. "It is about overcrowding our school system too fast."

The bill would remove a planned subdivision, Belle Arbor, from the boundaries of the school district, which would affect up to 400 children and many of them living in Black families.

White said he scaled back his original proposal after hearing complaints at an earlier hearing.

That means the Greenwood and Comite Estates subdivisions would be taken out of the legislation and remain part of the school district.

Even with the latest changes Albert Samuels, a resident of the Greenwood subdivision in Central, called the bill "odious" and driven by race.

"It seems that the only reason this bill is being pushed is because Sen. White think that this subdivision is going to be majority Black," Samuels said.

"That is why we are here. And so yes it is actually what systemic racism looks like."

The proposal, Senate Bill 189, next faces action, and more controversy, in the full House.

It has already won lopsided Senate approval.

The session ends June 6.

House Education Committee Chairman Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, cast the fifth and deciding vote in the near party-line split.

White had temporarily shelved his bill earlier this month amid fierce criticism in the House Education Committee.

Plan to redraw Central school district boundaries is shelved by bill's sponsor amid criticism The controversial push to redraw the boundaries of the Central school system suffered a major blow Wednesday when the sponsor of the proposal …

"I listened to the criticism," he told the committee Tuesday.

The new version would only exclude Belle Arbor, a tract that covers 53 acres in a 2-square-mile area, from the school district.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

It is set to include 183 homes just south of Hooper Road near its intersection with Foster Road.

White said new boundaries are needed to prevent a surge of students into the Central school system, which has about 4,700 children today.

He also said the property to be developed has flooded for years and will do so again.

"They will have a destroyed house eventually," White said of new residents set to buy homes said to cost $250,000-$300,000.

"It is not if it is going to flood there is is when it floods there," he added.

Keith Carmen, who lives in the Greenwood subdivision, opposed the bill.

Residents protest bill to remove them from Central school district: 'It's really downright racist' Residents of two square miles of land west of the Comite River showed up at the State Capitol Wednesday morning to protest proposed legislatio…

Carmen said his area is trying to get annexed to the City of Central and could end up being part of the city but not the Central school district.

"Allow us to handle this at the local level," he said.

William Satterwhite made the same point.

"This is a local issue and it can be handled locally," he said.

Edgar Cage, a leader of Together Louisiana, noted that no members of the community showed up to urge approval for the bill.

"What other choice do you have but to involuntarily defer this," he said, meaning a vote to kill the legislation.

Voting "yes" on the bill were Reps. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma; Chuck Owen, R-Leesville; Vinny St. Blanc, R-Frankln; Phillip Tarver, R-Lake Charles and Lance Harris, R-Alexandria.

Voting "no" were Reps. Ken Brass, D-Vacherie; Barbara Freiberg, R-Baton Rouge; Patrick Jefferson, D-Home and Tammy Phelps, D-Shreveport.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.