The roughly 1,500 inmates still behind bars, convicted by a non-unanimous jury, which has been found unconstitutional, will have the opportunity to possibly be freed under legislation advanced Thursday by a Louisiana House committee.

But advocates for those convicted say they weren’t consulted in the deal that involves the governor’s office, district attorneys and some legislators. And they have particular problems with a commission, which would be created by House Bill 744, that must unanimously decide whether to allow a parole hearing for someone convicted and sent to prison by a jury that couldn’t all agree on guilt.

State Rep. Randal Gaines, the LaPlace Democrat who sponsored HB744, acknowledged that the solution wasn’t perfect but one all sides could agree on. Prosecutors were worried about releasing dangerous criminals on a technicality and many were concerned that individuals would languish in prison convicted by a system nearly two-thirds of the state’s voters rejected in 2018 and the U.S. Supreme Court overruled in 2020.

“What we have now is a product that balances” all the concerns of the people involved, agreed Loren Lampert, executive director for the Louisiana District Attorney’s Association,

HB744 allows those convicted with a non-unanimous jury verdict prior to 2018 to apply for a review by a board. A five-member commission, appointed by the governor, would include three retired appellate or supreme court justices, a retired district attorney, and a retired public defender. The five would review the case file looking at factors, such as the strength of the state’s case, the nature of the offense, the quality of counsel, any indications of racial animus, length of deliberations, and whether the non-unanimity was the result of jurors voting to acquit. If all members of the board agree, the person could become eligible for a parole hearing that could lead to release.

“I can tell you right now our input hasn’t been heard,” testified Will Harrell, policy counsel at Voice of the Experienced, a New Orleans-based group that advocates on behalf of the formerly incarcerated. VOTE wasn't asked and had issues with the proposed procedure.

For one thing, the proposed five-member commission would have to all agree if the inmate could become eligible for parole after an exhaustive review of the case. Months would pass before the committee could be set up and fully operational.

For another, the Louisiana Supreme Court is considering on Tuesday what to do about those convicted under the system that has been found unconstitutional. The fear is the state’s high court may duck the issue on the news that the Legislature is considering a way to manage the 1,500 or so inmates convicted by non-unanimous juries.

“I don’t want to give the court a way out. Let them man-up," said Norris Henderson, the founder of VOTE who had served 27 years in prison after being convicted by a 10-2 jury.

Non-unanimous juries were established during the Jim Crow era by Louisiana lawmakers who said the method would more easily convict Black defendants. In a statewide November 2018 ballot, Louisiana voters removed non-unanimous juries from the state Constitution. In April 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the system was unconstitutional and forbid its use from that moment on. But that didn’t address what to do about all the affected inmates in state prison, most of whom are African Americans serving long terms and life sentences.

The Legislature couldn’t agree on how to handle retroactive cases and came up with a study commission, headed by Gaines, to look at alternatives, such as the one outlined in HB744.

In the meantime, two separate Louisiana court of appeals have issued different rulings on whether people with non-unanimous convictions should be entitled to new trials.

The Louisiana Supreme Court is scheduled to weigh in on the issue when hearing on Tuesday in the case of Reginald Reddick. He was convicted on a 10-2 verdict of second-degree murder for the 1993 killing of Al Moliere in Plaquemines Parish.

The lawyers representing most of the 1,500 folks identified as currently serving time for non-unanimous verdicts were critical of the legislative cure.

“The only real remedy for hundreds still incarcerated without verdicts is retroactivity and requiring the state to actually prove guilty beyond a reasonable doubt,” Hardell Ward, managing attorney of the Jim Crow Jury Project at Promise of Justice Initiative, said in a statement. “To ask those who have suffered a Jim Crow jury verdict to, without counsel, resources or adequate time, present to an unelected body some other miscarriage of justice to receive parole further maintains and promotes the ideals of the 1898 Convention, which brought Jim Crow to Louisiana. The guarantees of our laws cannot be allowed to be stolen away and this injustice can only be cured by granting the men and women in prison their right to a fair trial.”

Gaines pointed out that if the Louisiana Supreme Court ordered the retroactive cases be retried, then there’s no need for his bill. If the high court doesn’t rule, then the only procedure available would be the one outlined in his legislation.