FILE - In this March 15, 2021, file photo demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana State Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Helena, Mont. The Montana Senate advanced Tuesday, March 30, 2021, a bill that would ban transgender athletes from participating in school and college sports according to the gender with which they identify, but amended it to be voided if the federal government withholds federal funding from the state due to the measure. (Thom Bridge/Independent Record via AP, File)