High school students will be allowed to take African-American history courses to complete their TOPS curriculum requirements if Gov. John Bel Edwards signs legislation that passed both the Louisiana House and Senate with single vote against.
Currently, high school students looking to complete the social studies requirement for Taylor Opportunity Program for Students must take two of either: Western Civilization, European History, or AP European History; World Geography, AP Human Geography, or IB Geography; World History, AP World History, or World History IB; History of Religion; IB Economics, Economics, AP Macroeconomics, or AP Microeconomics.
HB635 by state Rep. Cedric Glover, D-Shreveport, adds African American History to the list of courses students can take to complete the social studies requirement.
After the Senate approved the legislation Sunday, the bill moves to the governor’s desk.