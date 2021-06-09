The chairman of the state board that oversees gambling in Louisiana abruptly resigned from his position Wednesday, the same day he was likely to face questions from a legislative committee about actions he took as a State Police commander in 2019 after the brutal death of Black motorist Ronald Greene.
Mike Noel stepped down after chairing the gambling board for less than a year.
He had been the No. 2 official in State Police when troopers engaged Greene in a high-speed chase on a rural road near Monroe. After Greene crashed, the troopers proceeded to arrest, tase, punch and drag him. Greene, 49, died on the scene, but the family has said State Police told them afterward that he died in a car crash.
Greene’s death is under investigation. Since body camera footage of the incident leaked last month, his death has become the latest flashpoint in a national reckoning over violence by police against Black people.
Noel was supposed to answer questions Wednesday before the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee as part of the process to be confirmed for another five years to chair the state gambling board. He did not appear.
“After 32 years of service in state government, I decided that it was time to take a much needed break and enjoy retirement,” Noel said in a text. He declined to elaborate.
The governor’s office was circumspect in its comments about Noel.
“He informed the governor this morning that he will be stepping down,” Christina Stephens, the governor’s spokesperson, said in a text. “The governor is appreciative of his service at the Gaming Control Board and will work to find a suitable replacement.”
She did not respond to a question on whether Noel’s resignation was related to Greene’s death.
Edwards has faced questions lately about what he knew and when.
Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, said he wasn't aware of any role the Legislative Black Caucus played in Noel's resignation.
"I didn’t get anything that it was going to be a focal point, Boudreaux said, referring to possible questions about Greene.
Black political leaders have been particularly vocal in pressing for answers about Greene.
Noel was the top aide to the State Police superintendent, Col. Kevin Reeves, when Greene died. As Reeves’ deputy, Noel oversaw State Police’s day-to-day operations. Reeves resigned his post in October.
Before becoming State Police superintendent, Reeves had commanded Troop F, the Monroe-based unit at the center of a growing scandal over Greene’s death and other allegations of excessive force involving troopers from the predominantly White unit.
Four former Troop F troopers have been booked on criminal charges in courthouses in three parishes, over other allegations of excessive force. Meanwhile, the FBI continues to investigate Greene’s death while his family presses for criminal charges against the troopers who were involved.
Noel had such a good reputation within State Police that Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed him to chair the gambling board in June last year. In taking the appointment, Noel had to resign from State Police.
Noel seemed a solid pick because he had spent much of his time in State Police regulating the gambling industry.
The Senate was scheduled to confirm him on Thursday in a closed-door session where the chamber considers all of the governor’s board appointments. Wednesday’s committee hearing would have given senators an opportunity to ask any questions of Noel in public.
Noel had replaced Ronnie Jones, a former State Police commander who held the position for seven years.
Jones and the governor’s office had expected Jones would continue as the chair, but Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, in a surprise power play, nixed his appointment during last year’s closed-door Senate session. Senators can veto appointees who live in their Senate district, although this rarely happens. Peterson, D-New Orleans, never explained why she ousted Jones, who had been recognized nationally for his work in Louisiana.
Is Jones interested in regaining his former position?
“I would be flattered to be asked, but I don’t expect that such an offer would be tendered, and if it were I would respectfully decline,” he said in a text.
The chairman of the board is both the chief regulator of the gambling industry and a promoter of it. He oversees 20 casinos, about 200 video poker truck stops and video poker machines at hundreds of bars and restaurants throughout the state.