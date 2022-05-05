After defeating a similar measure last year, the Louisiana House on Thursday voted down a proposal that would ban corporal punishment in public schools.
Sponsored by state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, House Bill 649 would prohibit school officials from hitting, paddling, striking, spanking, slapping or using any other physical force to discipline a student.
The proposal fell two votes short of the 53 votes necessary to pass the House.
State Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, who voted against the measure, said the state shouldn't tell local school districts how to discipline their students.
"For me it's not about spanking," Bagley said. "It's about each individual school taking care of their rules."
Hilferty said state lawmakers frequently impose requirements on local schools. A bill that passed out of the House last month required school districts to implement procedures for student dismissal, she noted.
"I think this is potentially a more serious thing," Hilferty said.
Thirty-one U.S. states ban corporal punishment altogether, and in Louisiana, where its use is left up to the discretion of the state’s 69 individual public school systems, most opt against the practice.
But many rural and smaller school systems still permit corporal punishment, creating a hodgepodge of practices around the state.
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, noted that guards can't punish juvenile offenders and adult offenders for problematic behavior.
Opponents of the measure, like state Rep. Danny McCormick, R-Oil City, said it's a "parental rights issue."
But House Education Chair Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, said "as far as parental rights, the parents still have the right to spank their child."
Harris said there was a recent spanking at a school in Rapides Parish that "got out of hand" and is going to cause the school district to face litigation.
Harris voted in favor of the ban and said the Legislature should act on the issue so school districts aren't exposed to additional lawsuits.
The bill failed to pass with a 51-42 vote.
Hilferty indicated that she would bring HB649 back up again for consideration.
Voting to ban corporal punishment in public schools (51): Reps Bishop, Boyd, Brass, Brown, Butler, Carpenter, W. Carter, Davis, DuBuisson, Duplessis, Fisher, Freeman, Freiberg, Gaines, Green, Harris, Hilferty, Hollis, Hughes, Huval, Illg, Jefferson, Jenkins, M. Johnson, T. Johnson, Jordan, Kerner, LaFleur, Landry, Larvadain, Magee, Marino, McFarland, McKnight, G. Miller, Muscarello, Nelson, Newell, Orgeron, Phelps, Pierre, Pressly, Schlegel, Selders, St. Blanc, Stagni, Villio, White, Willard, Wright and Zeringue.
Voting against HB649 (42): Reps Adams, Amedee, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Bourriaque, Carrier, Cormier, Crews, Deshotel, DeVillier, Echols, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Firment, Fontenot, Frieman, Gadberry, Garofalo, Hodges, Horton, Ivey, LaCombe, Lyons, Mack, Marcelle, McCormick, McMahen, Miguez, D. Miller, Mincey, C. Owen, R. Owen, Riser, Romero, Schamerhorn, Stefanski, Tarver, Turner and Wheat.
Not Voting (12): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps Bryant, R. Carter, Coussan, Cox, Geymann, Glover, Goudeau, Moore, Seabaugh, Thomas and Thompson.