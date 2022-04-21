House Speaker Clay Schexnayder is pushing to transfer oversight of several important historic buildings, including the state Capitol, as well as a multi-million dollar fund aimed at attracting major sports events to the state, to the lieutenant governor’s office.
The effort comes just a year ahead of the 2023 elections, when Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is expected to run for governor and Schexnayder is considering a run to take Nungesser’s place as lieutenant governor.
Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, said that while he’s mulling a bid for Nungesser’s job, he hasn’t made his mind up, and the legislative efforts have nothing to do with his future plans.
He said he wants to give the lieutenant governor oversight of the historic buildings in the State Capitol complex because he thinks the Division of Administration, which is part of the governor’s administration, has done a poor job maintaining them.
The proposal, which spilled into public view Thursday as the House passed the $38 billion state budget, has rankled Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration. The governor is currently in charge of both the State Capitol complex and major events program, the latter of which was most recently used to attract the NCAA men’s basketball Final Four to New Orleans.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, who oversees the day-to-day operations of Edwards’ sprawling domain, tangled with Schexnayder and other legislative leaders over the speaker’s plan to take several Capitol area buildings out of Dardenne’s purview.
The speaker’s legislation, House Bill 756, gives the lieutenant governor responsibility of the State Capitol, the Capitol Annex, the Old Arsenal Magazine Museum and the historic Pentagon Barracks, which houses apartments that Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez dole out to lawmakers during legislative sessions.
The bill would have the lieutenant governor come up with a budget for the buildings each year, and get legislative approval to spend it. It also creates a new fund that could receive tax dollars from the Legislature, as well as donations and gifts, and directs the lieutenant governor to “repair, maintain, and, as appropriate, enhance the buildings and grounds.” Legislative leaders also earmarked $1 million currently slated for Dardenne’s office to the lieutenant governor’s office in the event the bill passes, as part of the budget that was approved by the House Thursday.
Dardenne, a Republican who endorsed Edwards, a Democrat in his longshot 2015 bid, before becoming his chief budget architect, railed against the proposal, warning lawmakers they would waste taxpayer money and make maintenance woes worse.
“If you’re for growing government and if you’re for duplicating services and if you’re for an allocation of an arbitrary amount of $1 million … You’re going to be for this idea,” Dardenne said.
“That bill makes no sense whatsoever,” Dardenne added later in an interview.
Currently, Dardenne’s office handles upgrades and maintenance of the buildings through contracts that span a host of other government facilities, creating “economies of scale” that save money, he said. Transferring a few buildings to the lieutenant governor would require a “huge expense,” Dardenne argued, as the contracts are chopped up. He said he presumed the $1 million would allow the lieutenant governor to hire new people and companies to perform services at those buildings.
Schexnayder shot back that the Legislature allocated money for a State Capitol elevator upgrade project more than a decade ago, and the project languished until he became speaker and kickstarted it. If it takes that long to get an elevator project done, he said, “this building is in dire straits.”
“I would think the lieutenant governor’s office is where something like this needs to be,” Schexnayder said. “He oversees the historical sites of a lot of things. Why wouldn’t he want to be the one, or whoever it is … to make sure these maintenance things (are) done?”
Regarding the elevator project, Dardenne said, a vendor is waiting for the ongoing legislative session to end to do the work.
Schexnayder said in a later interview that the effort has “nothing to do with me and the lieutenant governor’s office.” He said he’s been “asked several times” about running for the job.
“I can tell you it’s something we’re looking at along with a few others,” he said of a campaign for the post.
Schexnayder’s latest campaign finance disclosure indicates he’s running for an “undecided” statewide office. He’s term-limited from the House but could run for the state Senate.
The speaker complained that the Pentagon Barracks apartments, where legislators stay during session, have experienced “water issues” like flooding.
Schexnayder is also carrying a bill to give the lieutenant governor oversight of the state’s recruitment of major events, like NCAA playoffs, the Super Bowl, Olympics and the Republican and Democratic national committees.
Currently, Louisiana Economic Development, which falls under the governor’s purview, administers the program, and it would retain a role under the speaker’s bill. Schexnayder said the bill devises a way to make it self-sustaining, instead of requiring legislative approval for money each year.
Dardenne said the current system works, though he has less “heartburn” about that proposal than the legislation to move the State Capitol complex.
An LED spokesperson said in a statement its role in legislative incentives is “purely administrative” and that it supports whatever route the Legislature chooses.
It’s not clear where current Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser stands on the proposals. He’s already indicated he’s likely to run for governor in 2023. His office didn’t respond to questions Thursday.
State Rep. Mark Wright, a Covington Republican who chairs the House Transportation Committee, is also carrying a bill that would put Louisiana Economic Development entirely under the lieutenant governor. Wright said he didn’t bring the bill on behalf of the speaker. Instead, he said he’s been trying for years to beef up the lieutenant governor’s office, because he thinks it doesn’t make sense to have an entire statewide elected office dedicated only to tourism.
“Don’t get me wrong, tourism is important, but we have a lot of local organizations that can handle that,” he said.
After failing to gain traction a few years ago for a bill to have the lieutenant governor run on the same ticket as the governor, Wright said he decided to try to give the office “more to do” with his bill this year.
“If you’ve got a prominent statewide elected official who wakes up every day to sell Louisiana for tourism and for businesses to come to our state, that makes sense,” he said.