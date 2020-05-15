The Louisiana House approved Friday legislation that would require budget architects to spend only 98% of the state’s available revenues in the annual operating budget.

“This gives us an opportunity to be more efficient,” said state Rep. Rick Edmonds, the Baton Rouge Republican who authored House Bill 118.

Lawmakers are limited under state law to appropriate only the amount of money the Revenue Estimating Conference officially recognizes is available. HB118 would limit the amount of spending for the annual operating budget to 98% of the REC projection. The remaining 2% would be saved.

If approved by the Senate unchanged, the restriction would begin next fiscal year and would reduce the amount of money available to balance the budget by an estimated $206 million.

The proposal is one that the Republicans have long pushed but haven’t been able to get all the way through the legislative process. The House motored through a long list of legislation Friday, voting 67-32 to send HB118 to the state Senate. Last year, a similar House-passed measure died in the upper chamber.

Rep. Chad Brown, D-Plaquemine, pointed out that the Legislature already has the power not to spend all the money. What Edmonds’ truly is doing is passing to the governor the responsibility of cutting the funds that pays for roads and bridges, higher education, and other services.

“If we had the courage to do it, we’d have the courage to do it right now,” Brown said. “This puts it on someone else to make the cuts.”

“Why we would want to arbitrarily tie our hands now,” said Jeremy LaCombe, D-Livonia. “With so much uncertainty with the revenues.”

Budget architects are expected to begin Monday working on a spending plan for the Fiscal Year 2021, which begins July 1, that is projected by the REC to have $867.5 million less revenues than last year. Lawmakers are going to have to make some very harsh choices.

“The people of Louisiana are suffering,” said New Orleans Democratic Rep. Gary Carter. “Now more than ever is the time that the full weight of our appropriations powers is laid to bare to support the people of Louisiana.”

Rep. Tony Bacala, Edmond’s seatmate came to his friend’s defense, pointing out that had the law been enacted last year, instead of having $170 million in excess revenues, which have helped soften the financial blow caused by COVID-19, the state would have had $370 million extra. “It’s always a fiscally wise choice not to spend every dollar we bring in,” the Prairieville Republican said.

Brown countered that if that money were withheld last year, teachers wouldn’t have received pay raises and fewer parents would have been able to take advantage of day care with educational component for their toddlers.

Voting to spend only 98% of available funds (67): Speaker Schexnayder and Reps Amedee, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Bishop, Bourriaque, Butler, Carrier, Coussan, Crews, Davis, Deshotel, DeVillier, DuBuisson, Dwight, Echols, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Firment, Fontenot, Freiberg, Frieman, Gadberry, Garofalo, Goudeau, Harris, Henry, Hilferty, Hodges, Horton, Huval, Illg, Ivey, M. Johnson, Kerner, Mack, Magee, McCormick, McFarland, McKnight, McMahen, Miguez, G. Miller, Mincey, Muscarello, Nelson, C. Owen, R. Owen, Pressly, Riser, Romero, Schamerhorn, Seabaugh, St. Blanc, Stagni, Stefanski, Tarver, Thomas, Thompson, Turner, Villio, Wheat, Wright, and Zeringue.

Voting against HB118 (32): Reps Adams, Brass, Brown, Bryant, Carpenter, G. Carter, R. Carter, W. Carter, Cormier, Cox, Duplessis, Freeman, Gaines, Green, Hughes, Jefferson, Jenkins, T. Johnson, Jones, Jordan, LaCombe, Larvadain, Lyons, Marino, D. Miller, Moore, Newell, Phelps, Pierre, Selders, White and Willard.

Not voting (5): Reps Glover, Hollis, James, Landry and Marcelle.