The state’s foremost anti-abortion organizations say they can’t support legislation that could lead to prosecuting women who terminate their pregnancies, at least as it is currently written.

Louisiana Conference of Catholic Bishops, whose board is the bishops in charge of the seven Roman Catholic dioceses in Louisiana, announced Tuesday afternoon their opposition to the legislation.

“It’s legally broad and vague, poorly written,” the Rev. Gene Mills, who heads the powerful Louisiana Family Forum told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune Tuesday morning in an interview.

“In principle, we desire the same thing,” that is the end of abortions in Louisiana, he said.

But House Bill 813 was drafted by advocates from out-of-state and Family Forum’s lawyers feel the wording is unconstitutional and would be difficult to defend in court. “I don’t think they’ve considered the impact,” Mills said.

HB813 would define life as beginning at conception and would extend the same rights to fetuses as are given to the rest of the population. The measure would change the wording in the state’s homicide laws and thereby open the possibility of women who terminate their pregnancies to murder charges.

Louisiana Right to Life, a Metairie-based organization behind many of the state’s anti-abortion laws, also opposes the measure.

“Our longstanding policy is that abortion-vulnerable women should not be treated as criminals. Instead, we should hold accountable the individuals performing the abortion or selling or providing the chemical abortion drugs. HB813, the Abolition of Abortion in Louisiana Act, is not consistent with this policy of Louisiana Right to Life,” the group stated in a press release.

Both Family Forum and Right to Life note that a news leak last week indicates that a majority of U.S. Supreme Court justices favor eliminating the law created by Roe v Wade in 1973. Should that prove correct when the actual decision is released in late June, then individual states would decide abortion access in their jurisdiction. Louisiana has a trigger law that would automatically abolish abortion in this state should the high court overrule Roe.

Rep. Danny McCormick, the Oil City Republican who sponsored HB813, was in a committee hearing Tuesday morning and wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The legislation last week was advanced on a 7-2 vote by some of the most conservative male lawmakers on the House Committee for the Administration of Criminal Justice. The measure is set to be debated by the full House on Thursday.

Mills said his organization is communicating with representatives about their concerns.

