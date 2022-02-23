Gov. John Bel Edwards has until March 14 to decide whether he'll veto any of the six bills Republicans in the Louisiana Legislature passed to redraw the state's next decade of voting maps.
Edwards, a Democrat, has voiced unease that the maps do not add more majority-minority districts, but he has not committed to vetoing them. If he takes no action by the deadline, the maps will take effect.
No matter what the governor decides, Louisiana is likely headed to court. But the path that litigation takes depends on Edwards’ next steps.
Republicans flexed their legislative majorities during the once-a-decade redistricting session to draw new boundaries – in ways that favor the GOP – for the state House and Senate, the utility-regulating Public Service Commission and the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
But, with the balance of power in Washington D.C. at stake, and an election just months away, attention has focused on the state’s six U.S. Congressional districts.
Republicans passed two identical maps — Senate Bill 5 and House Bill 1 — that would maintain the status quo of a single majority-Black district and would all but guarantee Louisiana sends five Republicans and one Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives in the congressional midterms this fall.
A coalition of civil rights groups argue the maps violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. Throughout the redistricting session, they repeatedly warned GOP legislators that failing to draw a second majority-Black congressional district would lead to costly and time-consuming litigation that would end with a judge throwing the maps out.
Going into session, those advocates thought their threats carried some weight.
A week before lawmakers returned to Baton Rouge, a federal district court ordered legislators in Alabama to return to the drawing board and come up with new congressional maps that give Black voters there a chance at electing their preferred candidate in two of the state’s seven districts – instead of just one.
But hopes that a court might similarly intervene in Louisiana ahead of the midterms were dashed a few weeks later, after the U.S. Supreme Court blocked the district court decision in Alabama, saying it was too close to the election to require new maps be drawn.
A veto from Edwards may provide the last line of defense for the legislation’s opponents – and a chance for the courts to draw a new map ahead of the midterm elections.
Edwards, who owes his two victories as governor in large part to turnout among Black voters, said in a statement Friday that he plans to “carefully review” each map to ensure they comply with federal law. Given that one-third of Louisiana’s population is Black, Edwards has said it’s only fair that Black voters have a chance at electing two of the state’s six congressmen.
“I remain adamant that the maps should reflect the growth of the African American population in our state over the last 10 years, allowing for minority groups to have an opportunity at electing candidates of their own choosing, and I do have concerns that several of the maps do not fulfill that moral and legal requirement,” Edwards said in the statement.
If Edwards vetoes the congressional maps, as his allies have urged, GOP legislative leaders are expected to attempt an override. That would likely take place on March 30, during the regular legislative session, according to Yolanda Dixon, the Senate’s secretary.
Republicans would need 70 votes in the House to overcome Edwards’ veto. The GOP holds 68 seats; there are 34 Democrats and three political independents, putting Republicans two votes short of the two-thirds majority needed on a party-line vote.
In the Senate, Republicans hold 27 seats versus 12 for Democrats, or one more than the minimum required to override Edwards.
An attempt last summer to override Edwards’ veto of a bill targeting transgender athletes unraveled after the governor convinced just enough House lawmakers to side with him over House Speaker Clay Schexnayder.
If Edwards chooses to veto the congressional maps, and holds the line in an override, Republicans will have another shot at drawing maps. But if the impasse continues, the courts will likely intervene to enact their own map.
That’s because under federal law, Louisiana is required to update its congressional map to account for population shifts over the last decade.
It’s unclear when Edwards will announce a decision on the maps sent to him.
“I don’t think he’s committed to a course of action yet,” said Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel and a top advisor.
Under Louisiana's constitution, the governor has 20 days after receiving legislation outside of session to take action. That would give Edwards until March 13. But because that's a Sunday, the governor has an extra day to act, Dixon said.
In the meantime, progressive advocacy groups allied with the governor are urging their supporters to call Edwards’ office and tell him to veto the maps. On Wednesday, a dozen NAACP activists lined up in front of the governor’s mansion, chanting “V-E-T-O” and “unfair maps, got to go.”
A spokesperson for the governor, Christina Stephens, said Edwards was traveling from an event in Delaware during the demonstration, but is “certainly aware of the concerns that they have raised about the maps.”