Jay Dardenne, who oversees the state Division of Administration, on Thursday accused House Speaker Clay Schexnayder of cutting his agency’s budget by $3.3 million because the division refused to pay Schexnayder’s stepsons for renovating his two apartments at the Pentagon Barracks.
“He’s upset at the way he believes he was treated when his apartments flooded,” Dardenne said Thursday in an interview. Schexnayder, Dardenne added, is operating under “the incorrect belief that he was somehow treated wrongly.”
Dardenne, whose agency oversees much of the day-to-day operations of state government, made his comments a day after The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported that Schexnayder a year ago blocked the contractor hired by the Division of Administration from finishing the renovation at the state-owned Pentagon Barracks, across the street from the Capitol. Schexnayder then hired DAPA Enterprises, a small contractor owned by his two stepsons, to complete the work.
The newspaper reported that the Division of Administration would not pay DAPA for the $48,462.06 in invoices it submitted because the contractor was not in the state’s procurement system, a requirement for payment. DAPA is not licensed by the state Licensing Board for Contractors.
On Wednesday, just before the newspaper published its story online, Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, said in a speech on the House floor that the Division of Administration uses its control of the Pentagon Barracks “as a political tool. That’s my opinion.”
Dardenne, a Republican who is Gov. John Bel Edwards’ top government appointee, challenged Schexnayder’s statement in the interview.
“He knows full well that his statement that it was political was false,” Dardenne said. “We take care of everybody’s apartments based on work orders we receive. We don’t treat Democrats and Republicans differently. We don’t treat the leadership differently. We’re responsible for maintaining these buildings and do it responsibly.”
Schexnayder brushed past without speaking a reporter who asked him about Dardenne's comments.
Schexnayder also told his colleagues he replaced the state-hired contractor with his stepsons “to get that done, to be able to have us a place to be able to go during session and to have a nice place and a facility we can all be proud of.” Schexnayder, who reported making less than $60,000 last year, said he paid the $48,000 bill with his own funds.
Schexnayder uses one apartment for living quarters at the Pentagon Barracks – which consist of four two-story red brick buildings rented by lawmakers – and the other as a lounge to entertain lawmakers and others.
Just before Schexnayder aired his criticism, the state Senate took $3.3 million from the Division of Administration’s proposed budget for next year and gave that amount to the lieutenant governor’s office. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said on Thursday that the Senate acted at Schexnayder’s request.
The cut represents about 1.5% of the Division of Administration’s $220 million budget.
The Legislature also cut the division’s budget last year by $500,000, after the stepson’s invoice was spurned by Dardenne’s agency. Gov. John Bel Edwards was able to add it back with his line-item veto power, though Dardenne said it appears he won’t be able to do the same this time because of the legislative wording. The House voted 88-7 to send the budget to the governor Thursday afternoon.
Schexnayder criticized the Division of Administration while asking his colleagues to support House Bill 756, which would move the Pentagon Barracks, State Capitol, Capitol Annex, Pentagon Barracks, Old Arsenal Magazine Museum and the grounds around the properties out of Dardenne’s agency and place them under the purview of the lieutenant governor.
Schexnayder is saying privately he intends to run for lieutenant governor next year, when he’s term-limited from running for the House again and current Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser is expected to run for governor.
Schexnayder has argued in committee hearings that the Division of Administration moves too slowly to get repairs done. He’s cited the fact that he personally repaired the fountain at the center of the Pentagon Barracks grounds, where lawmakers hang out.
But Dardenne, who served as lieutenant governor from 2010-2016, has implored lawmakers to reject the bill.
Dardenne said the division, which maintains state buildings all across the state, benefits from an economies of scale by having contractors cut grass, fix structures and the like at a host of buildings. Removing a few important historic structures used by lawmakers and putting them under the lieutenant governor would waste taxpayer money, he argued, because they’d have to hire new contractors for just those buildings.
Nungesser said in a recent interview he’s neutral on HB756. He said he sympathizes with the legislative leaders experiencing repair delays, but noted his office would still have to go through Dardenne’s agency to ink contracts.
“There are certainly problems with our state buildings,” Dardenne said at a recent committee hearing. “Making this move is not going to improve that. It’s going to create a lot of confusion.”