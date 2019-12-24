Republican leadership and the Democratic governor have squared off over the holidays about the part of property that remains unclaimed.

The imbroglio worth tens of millions surely will be part of the coming legislative session and could end up in court early next year.

For years, the leftovers in the “unclaimed property” fund have been deposited in state bank accounts for the Louisiana Legislature to distribute. Earlier this month, State Treasurer John Schroder, a Republican, informed Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards that he had stopped transferring that money and wouldn’t deposit any more as long as he remains treasurer.

Schroder says the money belongs to the people who are owed and not state government. He’s keeping the money in Treasury Department accounts.

Nonsense, says Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne.

Schroder asked in his initial budget request for seven new positions starting on July 1 and was denied. “Clearly he’s wanting to fund that with this money that he was not entitled to. The law is very clear that all the money has to go into the fund to pay our bond indebtedness,” Dardenne told The Advocate in an interview Monday.

Schroder said in an interview, no, the bigger issue is that “the unclaimed property money, in our legal opinion, does not belong to the state … This is common sense. Some people just have to leave their politics in the parking lot.”

The state for decades has swept the money into the general fund, but Schroder said his office installed technology upgrades that made it much easier to hand out the money to people. He also wants to hire several more staffers to run the fund, and he said the office currently only spends about 3% of the 7% allowed by law to administer the program. In doing so, he said his office could dole out more of the money to the people it belongs to.

State economists project there will be $21 million in excess unclaimed property collections for the current fiscal year. Schroder said another $11 million or so that he didn’t deposit from the last fiscal year is in the fund. The $535 million budget surplus would have been $546 million if Schroder had deposited the money with the state.

The two men, who were both reelected this fall, have scrapped for months behind the scenes over how to handle the forgotten money left over after their owners have been found and paid. Since 1973, lawmakers and governors have spent about $635 million in unclaimed property on state services through the state general fund.

Schroder has set a hard line on unclaimed property this year. He is refusing to turn over the annual balance to the state to spend in the budget. The move comes as Republican leaders in the Legislature block revenue forecasts that would give Edwards more money to dole out on promises, like new money to fund early childhood education, more appropriations for public colleges, and raises for public school teachers.

The dispute appears to be headed to court. Edwards disagrees with Schroder’s assessment of the law, saying the state budget requires Schroder to hand over the money.

“I don't believe the treasurer has the right to not follow through on appropriation that has been made by the Legislature,” Edwards said. “But that's something we're going to be talking about and taking a look at."

A decision on litigation will be made after the holidays.

In the legislative session earlier this year, Schroder and House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, tried to pass legislation that would have created a program where unclaimed property would be invested in a fund and the profits could be leveraged by local governments to pay for badly needed infrastructure improvements. But Edwards opposed the bill, saying Schroder would have too much control over the fund and that it lacked accountability.

Schroder said he intends to bring the bill again in the legislative session that begins in March.

Overlooked insurance proceeds, forgotten bank accounts, orphaned IRAs, 401(k) accounts, pensions and Social Security benefits, as well as unredeemed U.S. Savings Bonds, lost stock and mutual fund shares — all that just doesn’t disappear. Under federal law the companies are required to find the owners or heirs. It’s something of a burden for companies: can’t use the money, can’t find anyone to give it to.

So, the states were tasked with banking the dollars while continuing to look for the owners.

Soon politicians all over the country recognized the optics of giving away money to voters and blew the job into highly publicized campaigns.

In Louisiana, unclaimed property was one of the many jobs for the Department of Revenue. When John N. Kennedy, Revenue’s secretary, was elected state treasurer in 2000, he took the unclaimed property task with him to the Treasury Department and launched highly publicized campaigns to unite people with long lost dollars. After Kennedy joined the U.S. Senate in January 2017, Schroder was elected treasurer and took over unclaimed property. The program has returned $531 million over time.

People can check using the treasurer’s website and then apply for the money, which will then be refunded to them.

Though required by law to repay any legitimate applicant, finding the rightful owners is not that easy and every year, a goodly portion of the proceeds finds no home.

Louisiana state law requires all money to immediately be deposited into state’s bank accounts for use as determined by the Legislature. One exception is unclaimed property, which is set aside for refund. Whatever is left at the end of the year — after administrative costs and a cushion in case the owner shows up is extracted, heads for the state general fund.

Historically, most of the leftovers go into a fund dedicated to repaying the bonds that were used to raise the money for completing Interstate 49, which begins in Kansas City, Missouri, goes through Arkansas and will bisect Louisiana from Shreveport through Lafayette to Morgan City, then along U.S. 90 to the West Bank Expressway then across the Mississippi River into New Orleans. The rest is used for state operating expenses.

Schroder’s decision has left the Revenue Estimating Conference in a bit of a quandary. The four-member group — whose constitutional duty is to determine how much money state government has to spend — has always included the leftovers in their budgeting forecasts.

“Last year is the first time it had not been done, and this year is an explicit statement that it will not be done. Tell us what to do,” Greg Albrecht, the Legislature’s economist, asked the REC.

House Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry, the Metairie Republicans sitting in for the House Speaker on the REC earlier this month, refused to go along with the REC economists’ predictions of income for the coming year. All four members of the REC have to agree on a figure before it can be officially certified.

He said more data is needed to keep the REC from overstating the amount of money available and possibly leading legislators to promise services that ultimately the state can’t pay. He used the leftovers as partial support of his reasoning, saying that calculations included leftover unclaimed property that hadn’t been collected.

“I don’t know if that’s what we want to hinder our teacher pay raise on the hope that somebody doesn’t come to collect the property that is owed to them,” Henry told his colleagues on the REC. “It belongs to the public. It’s not our job to keep it, (but) to get the money back as quickly as possible,”

Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego and another member of the REC, said Schroder is not entitled to hold on to the money. Legal accommodations are in place to pay someone down the road if they come into claim it. But history has shown that after the initial flurry, few come forward and the Legislature has determined it makes no sense to just sit on the cash in hopes that somebody, someday, steps forward.

The law says the leftovers must be deposited with the state. “Any appropriation should come from the legislature, not the treasurer,” Alario said.

Former state budget director: Political ploys on revenue panel hurting Louisiana Creation of the Revenue Estimating Conference was the crown jewel of the budget reforms enacted when I became the state’s budget director duri…