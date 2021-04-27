In a change from previous years, paddling and other forms of corporal punishment would be banned in public schools under a bill that won lopsided approval Wednesday in the House Education Committee.

The proposal, House Bill 324, was endorsed 9-2 and next faces action in the full House.

Previous efforts to prohibit spanking public students have failed by one-sided margins.

"What this asks is should administrators in our school system be hitting children as a method of punishment," said state Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie and sponsor of the legislation.

Hilferty noted that neither children in Louisiana's juvenile justice system nor state prisoners can be hit. "For some reason we have determined during the K-12 period that hitting is the way to change their behavior," she said.

Under current rules, whether paddling is allowed is left to local school districts.

A total of 29 school districts allow spanking and other forms of punishment and 40 school systems ban it.

The legislation is opposed by the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents.

"We ask you to allow the local option to continue for those school systems that continue to use corporal punishment," said Michael Faulk, executive director of the group and former superintendent of the Central school system.

Faulk said rules are spelled out in school districts that allow paddling, and in some cases the punishment is given only by the school principal with witnesses and the episode has to be documented.

He said directives "prescribe where the licks are to be administered."

"And common sense should tell you that when you apply a paddle to the buttocks of a small, thin child the impact is different."

"That is up to the administrator to discern and be reasonable," Faulk said.

Most panel members were not persuaded.

"I don't see anything good about corporal punishment," said Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans and a committee member. "It is horrific to me."

The bill was backed by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, the advocacy group Stand for Children and Susan East Nelson, executive director of the Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families."

'Corporal punishment basically amounts to state-sanctioned abuse," Nelson said.

Carrie Monica, for Stand for Children, also backed Hilferty's proposal.

"Corporal punishment and inflecting pain on children is egregious," Monica said.

Tammy Wood, a retired educator who spent 36 years in the East Baton Rouge and Zachary school districts, also backed the bill.

Wood said students who disrupt classrooms need the help of counselors or school psychologists.

"Corporal punishment is not a solution in this situation," she said. "School counselors adamantly oppose the use of corporal punishment."

Rep. Chuck Owen, R-Rosepine, was one of two committee members who voted "no" on the bill.

Owen said he has one school district in his legislative district that allows paddling and a second that does not.

The other "no" vote was cast by state Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge.

