The Louisiana State Police needs a civilian leader said the state senators looking into the agency’s policies and protocols in light of several high-profile cases of abuse at the hands of troopers.

State Police Superintendent Lamar A. Davis, however, isn’t so sure that’s the wisest course.

The Senate Select Committee on State Police Oversight met Friday for what could be the final time until the legislative session that begins Monday and finishes June 6. Committee Chair Franklin Foil told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune the panel seems ready to move towards making its recommendations.

At the top of that list, at least for some of the senators, is removing State Police from the Department of Corrections and Public Safety and into its own stand-alone agency.

Department of Corrections and Public Safety Secretary James LeBlanc said he’s fine with that move as he is the titular head of the law enforcement agency but has no control over State Police budgets or hiring. Besides, having policing and incarceration functions under the same umbrella is fraught with problems, LeBlanc said.

Doing so would create a Constitutional crisis that would require a statewide vote to sort out. The State Constitution limits the number state agencies to 20 and spinning off State Police would create 21. In the meantime, lawmakers could split the positions of State Police superintendent and deputy secretary for public safety, both now held by Davis.

“That could be done this session. That’s an easy fix and we’re certainly looking to change it that way,” Sen. Cleo Fields, the Baton Rouge Democrat who vice-chaired the Select Committee, said in an interview.

Foil said he’s also leaning towards separating the two jobs but cautioned a lot of legal research needs to be done before the committee commits to that course of action. Foil recently retired as a U.S. Navy judge advocate and likened his reasoning to military command structures. The superintendent of State Police could still come from the troopers’ ranks. But the deputy secretary would be a civilian at the top of the structure who could administer and oversee without all of the career-long relationships, much the same way as the Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army answers to the Secretary of Defense, a civilian.

“We’re going to look pretty hard at that structure,” said Foil, a Baton Rouge Republican.

State Police Col. Davis said being perched atop the agency as he is now helps him formulate more cohesive and more efficient policies. “We don’t need to change a good process because of a lack of trust in one leader,” Davis said in an interview after the hearing.

The committee formed after Ronald Greene was killed in the custody of troopers and a few other high-profile brutality cases. Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, named senators to review the State Police’s investigatory and accountability policies, rather than specific allegations of improper force.

