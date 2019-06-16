This being an election year, advocates began the legislative session worried that lawmakers would shy from adjusting the sweeping Criminal Justice Reinvestment Act of 2017 that has let some convicts leave prison early.

By the end, however, a low-key offensive led Louisiana legislators to make all sorts of tweaks to the way the state prosecutes and punishes criminals, including changes to one law that advocates had called the “Holy Grail.” They also passed a way Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola hospice workers can get those jobs on the outside and another to study how the state revenues could replace fees and fines to pay for the court system.

“I had concerns coming in for the handful of adjustment bills,” said Daniel Erspamer, chief executive officer at the Pelican Institute, a conservative think tank based in New Orleans that is a key advocate.

Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards and a bipartisan coalition shepherded the 2017 revamps that have led to a decrease of 7,255 inmates since state prison population peaked at 39,867 seven years ago and saved taxpayers $12.2 million last year. The state general fund received $3.7 million of the money and the rest went to pay for victims services and educational, vocational training along with treatment services for maladies, such as, drug addiction and anger management.

+2 As fewer inmates fill Louisiana jails, wardens turn to immigration officials to fill bunks, budgets A steadily declining number of state inmates over the past two years has helped Louisiana lose its unwanted status as the nation’s incarcerati…

Modest adjustments were made last year but getting much passed during an election year — when supporters could be tagged as soft on crime — was thought to be a bridge too far. After all, major politicians like Attorney General Jeff Landry and U.S. Sen. John Kennedy already had denounced the revamps as doing little more than releasing predators on the unsuspecting public.

“A lot of supporters asked us to stand down during an election year,” said Will Harrell, senior policy counsel with VOTE, Voice of the Experienced, the New Orleans-based advocacy group of formerly incarcerated people and their families. “We said, ‘We’re sorry. We don’t have the luxury of waiting until next year. It’s our people who are most affected.’”

Still Harrell was more than a little surprised at the number of adjustments passed. In particular, they noted changes to the Habitual Offender Statute, under which a person who is convicted of more than one felony crime faces longer and longer sentences for each subsequent conviction.

Prosecutors fiercely protect the habitual felon laws that can add years to sentences and thus serve as significant leverage in getting plea bargains.

“House Bill 518 was the centerpiece,” Harrell said. “It’s the Holy Grail. It’s the one thing we’ve never been able to put a dent in, not just in Louisiana but in other states as well.”

The legislation now sits on the governor’s desk.

HB518’s sponsor, LaPlace Democratic Rep. Randall Gaines, who also chairs the Legislative Black Caucus, wanted to eliminate the habitual offenders’ statute.

“There’s no proof that the habitual offender act has reduced crime,” Gaines said.

One of every seven Louisiana inmates — nearly 5,000 people, mostly African-Americans — are currently serving sentences enhanced by Louisiana’s habitual offender statute. Sixty-four percent of the people serving time under law were there for nonviolent crimes.

Dolfinette Martin testified in House committee that she was sent to prison for seven years on a shoplifting conviction. “I was never given the opportunity to do better than what I was doing,” she said.

Louisiana prosecutors opposed Gaines’ legislation at the get-go. District attorneys felt they made enough concessions in 2017 and wanted to just wait to assess how that had worked before embarking on anything new.

And there it stood until Rep. Joseph Marino, No Party-Gretna, entered the negotiations. “I knew the DAs were not going to go along,” he said.

As a criminal defense lawyer, Marino also knew that knew Article 893 of the Code of Criminal Procedure allowed for some wiggle room. First-time offenders are given another chance under 893, provided they successfully complete their sentence and the judge agrees.

Under the rewritten HB518, someone who has completed a probated nonviolent, nonsex conviction wouldn’t face enhancement of a sentence to a second nonviolent, nonsex offense. But if criminal activity continues, prosecutors can bring back that first offense in their calculation of habitual offender status.

“It creates a safety net,” said Loren Lampert, associate director of the Louisiana District Attorneys’ Association.

When the House committee started, the district attorneys submitted a red card, indicating opposition. They negotiated in whispers as other bills were heard; the prosecutors switched to a white card, meaning they would testify as neutral fact givers. Once the language was hammered out and the bill arrived in the Senate, prosecutors submitted a green card showing support.

“That’s the first time I’m aware of that the DAs changed their stance from red to green,” Gaines said.

But final votes had been postponed. It took two tries before the Senate agreed to hear the bill again.

Liz Mangham, the managing partner at Southern Strategy Group and lobbyist for the business community on this issue, began working the senators. In the meantime, supporters approached the Rev. Gene Mills, head of the Louisiana Family Forum, in the State Capitol’s cafeteria and asked for help. Mills, a supporter of the 2017 revamp but little involved in the 2019 efforts, looked over the list of reluctant senators, ticking off “no votes” partial to the conservative evangelical agenda the Baton Rouge-based group holds. He gave the list to his lobbyists and told them “get on it.”

The floor debate later that afternoon revolved around frightening “what if” scenarios that ended with people being preyed on by predators who otherwise would be behind bars.

Coming to the aid of Republican Baton Rouge Sen. Dan Claitor, a former New Orleans prosecutor handling the legislation in the Senate, Democratic Sen. JP Morrell, a former New Orleans public defender, noted that a lot of the feared outcomes were way off base.

Claitor allowed that the “opponents came up with one that did sound kind of scary.”

The Senate gave final approval on a 30-6 vote, swaying some of the senators whom the day before had opposed bringing the measure up.

Other items that passed the Legislature during its session that ended June 6 include:

House Bill 9, signed May 24 as Act 1, would allow an applicant to expunge a conviction with one payment — about $500 — rather than being charged with every offense arising from the same arrest.

House Bill 149, sitting on the governor’s desk, had cleanup tweaks to language dealing with how specific treatments and rehabilitation programs were counted towards parole.

House Bill 431, signed June 11 into law as Act 229, would allow inmates who provided hospice care at Angola to receive certification that could be used to find similar work on the outside.

House Bill 551, which was signed into law on June 11 and becomes effective on Aug. 1, increased per diem payments to parish jails that house state inmates, but only for local facilities that offer rehabilitation training and programs.

House Bill 611, which was signed June 11 as Act 253 to become effect Aug. 1, created rules that would allow defendants to retain their drivers’ license.

House Concurrent Resolution 79 requests the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to study alternative technology that would allow a person on probation or parole to report to their supervisors instead of in-person meetings.

House Concurrent Resolution 87 creates the Louisiana Commission on Justice System Funding to study shifting the funding of criminal justice system from court fees and fines to state general fund.