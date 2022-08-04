Central Republican Sen. Bodi White, the chair of the powerful Senate Finance Committee, is in the hospital with COVID symptoms, according to a spokesperson for the GOP state legislators.
White underwent spinal surgery last month. He was transported Monday to a New Orleans hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, said Lionel Rainey for the Republican legislators.
As chair of the Finance Committee, White vets, amends and approves the state’s spending. He also sits on the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, which manages fiscal issues between sessions. The panel is scheduled to meet on Tuesday