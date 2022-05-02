Some retired teachers would be allowed to return to work for double the current rate under a bill that won House approval Monday 96-0.

The measure, House Bill 22, next faces action in the Senate, which approved a measure last month 33-0 that would allow select teachers to return and retain their full retirement benefits.

That plan, Senate Bill 434, is awaiting action in the House Retirement Committee.

Under current rules, former teachers can return to the classroom and collect 25% of their final average compensation.

The House-passed bill would raise that to 50%.

"We have a critical teacher shortage that has arrived at our doorstep," said Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge and sponsor of the legislation.

Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, who said he may be the lone retired teacher in the Legislature, asked Edmonds why he limited the pay ceiling to 50%.

Edmonds said he concluded that was the highest amount likely to win final approval in the Legislature.

Officials have said that, if the bill becomes law, teachers who pursue the opportunity will likely work select hours to extend their value before they reach their salary ceiling.

The House added an amendment offered by Edmonds that would narrow the list of eligible teachers to those certified to teach math, science, English language arts and any teacher's aide.

The bill would be in effect for three years and apply those who retired before Dec. 31, 2021.