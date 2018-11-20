Report: Louisiana recently spent more than $1 million defending abortion laws_lowres

A federal judge has blocked Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban that served as the basis for a similar law in Louisiana.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves in the order handed down Tuesday called Mississippi's strict abortion law "is a facially unconstitutional ban on abortions prior to viability." He granted a permanent injunction that bars the state from enforcing the law, which Reeves called "unequivocally" unconstitutional.

Louisiana lawmakers earlier this year passed a similar 15-week ban but made it so that it would only take effect if a federal court upholds the Mississippi law. The move was to save Louisiana money from having to defend its own version in court.

