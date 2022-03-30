On a largely party line vote, the Louisiana House of Representatives on Wednesday overrode Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ veto of a congressional redistricting bill.

The vote was 72-31 – more than the two-thirds of the 105 representatives needed – to turn House Bill 1 into law over the objections Edwards.

Joining the Republicans in the House to override the governor’s veto were the three members unaffiliated with either party: Reps Roy Daryl Adams, of Jackson; Joe Marino, of Gretna, and Malinda White, of Bogalusa.

The state Senate then picked up the debate. Twenty-seven of 27 of the 39 senators are Republican. If 26 senators agree to override, the bill becomes law on Thursday.

But the issue likely will be determined in the courts over the issue of whether federal law was properly followed and whether the Republican majority followed the correct procedures when adjourning the regular annual session in order to hold today’s veto override session.

The last time a Louisiana Legislature overturned a governor's veto, against his or her will, was in 1991 when then Gov. Buddy Roemer vetoed an anti-abortion bill.

Senate Bill 5 and House Bill 1, which are nearly identical, assigns each of the state’s 3,934 precincts to one of Louisiana’s six congressional districts. With some adjustments to fit changes in the U.S. Census, the districts are very close to the ones that elected five White Republicans and one Black Democrat for the past decade.

Edwards vetoed HB1, along with Senate Bill 5, saying that the findings of the latest U.S. Census indicate that African Americans should have the opportunity to elect two Black persons to Congress, instead of just one of the six seats. And Black residents live close enough together that two districts could be drawn, which is what the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 says should be required when possible.

Democrats proposed about a dozen maps that showed enough Black voters live close enough together to allow for a second minority-majority district under the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Baton Rouge Democratic Rep. C. Denise Marcelle said the Democratic alternatives were not fairly considered by the Republican majorities in both chambers.

"This body continues to disregard the shifting demographics of this state," argued Rep. Royce Duplessis, a New Orleans Democrat. "The house bill is rife with politics."

Republicans counter that the Democratic proposals created districts that splintered other populations with shared interests and created districts with too few Black voters to guarantee a minority candidate would win.

State Sen. Sharon Hewitt, R-Slidell, told her colleagues in the upper chamber that the legislation meets the Voting Rights Act standards. She said Voting Rights Act doesn’t require that minority populations to have proportional representation.

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans, likened the legislation to historic disenfranchisement of Black residents of the state. “I don’t feel human. I don’t feel equal,” she told colleagues during the Senate debate.

This will be the second time in the last nine months that the Republican majority has attempted to override the veto of the Democratic governor. The last time around, in July 2021, lawmakers failed to overturn the governor’s reversal of a bill that would restrict the participation of transgender athletes. Republicans in the House could only come up with 68 votes. They needed 70.

Republican legislative majorities in Kansas and Kentucky overrode the vetoes of their Democratic governors over the maps and the Democratic majority in Maryland's general assembly overturned that state’s Republican governor’s rejection of a remap that he felt favored Democrats too much.

Courts already have overturned Republican-leaning maps in Ohio and North Carolina. The maps in 15 states are in litigation, plus at least three civil and human rights organizations have filed lawsuits challenging Louisiana’s map.

How they voted in the House

Voting to override the governor’s veto (72): Speaker Schexnayder, Reps Adams, Amedée, Bacala, Bagley, Beaullieu, Bishop, Bourriaque, Butler, Carrier, Coussan, Crews, Davis, Deshotel, DeVillier, DuBuisson, Echols, Edmonds, Edmonston, Emerson, Farnum, Firment, Fontenot, Freiberg, Frieman, Gadberry, Garofalo, Geymann, Goudeau, Harris, Hilferty, Hodges, Hollis, Horton, Huval, Illg, Ivey, M. Johnson, Kerner, Mack, Magee, Marino, McCormick, McFarland, McKnight, McMahen, Miguez, G. Miller, Mincey, Muscarello, Nelson, Orgeron, C. Owen, R. Owen, Pressly, Riser, Romero, Schamerhorn, Schlegel, Seabaugh, St. Blanc, Stagni, Stefanski, Tarver, Thomas, Thompson, Turner, Villio, Wheat, White, Wright and Zeringue.

Voting to sustain the governor’s veto (31): Reps Boyd, Brass, Brown, Bryant, Carpenter, Carter, W., Cormier, Cox, Duplessis, Fisher, Freeman, Gaines, Glover, Green, Hughes, Jefferson, Jenkins, T. Johnson, Jordan, LaCombe, Landry, Larvadain, Lyons, Marcelle, D. Miller, Moore, Newell, Phelps, Pierre, Selders and Willard.

Not Voting (1): R. Carter.

Staff writers Mark Ballard, Tyler Bridges, Blake Paterson and Sam Karlin contributed to this report