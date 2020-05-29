Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, left, and Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge, right, chat while listening as the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure takes up SB418 concerning liability insurance operating budget Tuesday May 26, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. Legislation that supporters say will lower auto insurance rates and opponents contend will seriously limit an injured personÕs ability to seek redress in courts cleared House committee 10-5 setting up a final vote later this week and a possible attempt to override an expected gubernatorial veto.