A state libraries official claims Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser fired her and had her marched out of her office after she reported him to the FBI and other investigators over what she calls “questionable contracts.”
Rebecca Hamilton, the longtime state librarian, served in the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, which is overseen by the lieutenant governor. Her civil lawsuit against Nungesser, filed last week in East Baton Rouge Parish, seeks an injunction and restraining order barring him from disciplining or firing her.
The suit claims that “at various times,” Hamilton “reported questionable contracts and other matters by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, the state Inspector General and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.”
“Nungesser was aware of these reporting activities by (Hamilton) and in retaliation de facto removed her from office, and his agents are now attempting to manipulate and intimidate board members to prevent her reappointment to the office,” the suit said.
The suit said Hamilton was denied access to her office and all her files, phone lines and computer systems “without just cause.”
Hamilton’s attorney, Gregory Miller of the New Orleans firm Miller, Hampton & Hilgendorf, didn’t immediately return messages Thursday. Nungesser did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.
It was not immediately clear Thursday what the “questionable contracts” referenced in the lawsuit were. But Nungesser told The Advocate | The Times-Picayune last year that his office was being probed by the FBI, apparently over grants made by his office.
At the time, he said he believed the investigation was ignited by fellow Republicans who see him as a rival.
Nungesser said last year that FBI agents had interviewed one of his staffers as well as legislators in a probe of grants from his office.
“I don't know who's behind all this investigation stuff. Is it a PAC? Is it because they don't like my political stance? All I want is the truth,” Nungesser said at the time. “The FBI's got a job to do when they get a complaint. But I've been through this before with people that didn't want to see me be parish president. I only want to do the right thing. But you wonder why people don't run.”
Nungesser, a Republican and former Plaquemines Parish president who has served as lieutenant governor since 2015, is considering a bid for governor in 2023. The FBI also investigated Nungesser during his first term as parish president; The Advocate | The Times-Picayune reported that the FBI in 2017 renewed its interest in a series of contracts and public works projects carried out during his tenure. No charges were filed in connection with that probe.
Since 2003, Hamilton has served as Louisiana’s state librarian, overseeing the state library in downtown Baton Rouge and a network of libraries throughout the state. The lawsuit asks the judge to prevent Nungesser from taking enforcement action against her “arising from the incident of Sept. 21, 2022.” It is unclear whether that’s when she was removed from office.