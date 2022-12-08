Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced Thursday he will not seek a fourth term in 2023.
Ricks, who will have served three terms by the end of next year, said at the beginning of Thursday's parish council meeting that he made his decision "through prayer and discussion with my family, supporters and friends."
"It goes without saying it’s been an absolute pleasure working with you guys the last several years and hopefully next year will be the same," he said to the council.
An emotional Ricks added that he believes he will have left the parish in good shape, and that he had told parish residents when he assumed office that he planned to be a three-term president.
"Being a man of my word, I’m going home after this third term," he said.
Ricks has seen the parish through several tumultuous and defining events over the last decade, including the 2016 flood, Hurricane Ida and the recent adoption of zoning for unincorporated areas. The parish's population exploded in the last decade, bringing fast-paced development into a parish that was once largely rural.
In a press release following his announcement, Ricks listed his accomplishments, including an increase in grants and sales tax revenue being up.
"It’s been a great 12 years and I look forward to finishing out my term with the same passion and commitment to achieve my final goals as your Livingston Parish President," he said.
Ricks, a Republican, was first elected parish president in November 2011 with 57% of the vote, according to the parish government website. His third term began in January 2020. In the last two elections, Ricks ran unopposed.
He formerly served as a Denham Springs City Councilman, member of the Denham Springs Planning and Zoning Board, member of the Denham Springs Police and Fire Civil Service Board and president of Livingston Parish Sewer District 1.
Before he was elected, Ricks worked for almost three decades in the medical field of orthopedics as a radiologic technologist and later served in a management position with a local engineering firm.
"I also am comfortable in my decision that the future of the parish I love will continue to grow and prosper," Ricks said. "I am confident this parish council and the next parish council will continue to put the needs of our families and businesses first."
Livingston Parish Council Chairman Jeff Ard said Ricks helped the council move the parish forward.
“We’re definitely very appreciate of the work you’ve done for this parish,” Ard said.
Ricks said he may consider other political opportunities in the future, but no decisions have been made.
"I’m not exactly ready to be put out to pasture yet, but I am tired," he said. "This job is 24-hours a day if you care."