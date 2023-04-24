Dirty, deflated balloons, empty of the helium that briefly supported a journey through the skies, are frequently found on the ground during litter pickups inside and outside of Baton Rouge, Metro Council member Laurie Adams said.
After constituents raised the issue to her, Adams authored a proposal set to be debated by the Metro Council on Wednesday that would ban the intentional release of 10 or more balloons, imposing a $100 fine for the first offense and $250 fines for subsequent offenses. But following discussions with council members who represent majority Black areas in the northern half of Baton Rouge where balloon releases are common at celebrations of life, Adams said she's open to having a conversation at Wednesday's meeting about how to address litter from balloon releases without cracking down on the practice.
"We can get into the chamber and talk about it," Adams said. "I certainly know that when things have a cultural significance, those things don’t change quickly or easily.
"I've already had conversations with people through this effort about how we could go about this a different way," Adams added.
Council member Darryl Hurst, who represents a portion of north Baton Rouge, said he and Adams, who represents a majority White area, spoke recently about the frequency of balloon releases in minority communities in Baton Rouge.
Among the many sources of litter in Baton Rouge, Hurst said, balloons represent a small percentage of the litter found in the city and Adams' proposal would disproportionately target Black communities.
"I don't think that any litter should be put in place, I'm not for litter, but the biggest piece of litter that we see in our community comes from Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day, Christmas parades," Hurst said. "It allows ten times more litter than a balloon ever would, but we allow parades to happen because they're a cultural thing in south Louisiana, no different than balloon releases in minority communities."
Adams said she expects opposition from Hurst and several other representatives of north Baton Rouge but appreciates the opportunity to have conversations about alternatives to balloon releases, such as candlelight vigils or planting a tree.
"If nothing comes out of this, I think we’ll at least have a good conversation about the unintended impact the things we do can have," Adams said, who also noted the effect on wildlife that may choke or ingest the deflated balloons.
Outside of the city, Baton Rouge resident Jill Purkey-Harris encounters balloon litter at a far higher frequency on Louisiana's beaches, she said. Purkey-Harris and her family frequently participate in litter cleanups on the beach near their camp in Cameron.
The number of balloons washing up on the beach has increased in recent years and typically explodes after holidays like Valentine's Day and Mother's Day, bringing along customized balloons for the preceding occasion, Purkey-Harris said.
"I just want nature, I don’t want the people mess brought into nature," Purkey-Harris said. "The balloons were really disconcerting because you see it and think how unnecessary it is."
During a litter cleanup with fellow council members in Tigerland over the weekend, Adams said, she found a discarded balloon, highlighting the reality of the situation.
"If it were just litter, if wildlife were not impacted, if these balloons didn’t create environmental issues as well, I think (Hurst) is right," Adams said. "But if we take a holistic look, there are more problems than just litter created by releases."