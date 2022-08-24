President Joe Biden unveiled Wednesday his plan to cancel up to $10,000 in debt that some students owe to colleges and universities while extending the pandemic pause on repayments for other students through the end of year.
Louisiana has about 209,000 students in higher education, according to the state Board of Regents.
Republican U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, of Baton Rouge, criticized the president’s plan.
“This decision is a spit in the face of Louisiana families who are struggling to get by. This is spending at least $300 billion we do not have, which will make inflation worse. It does nothing to get at the root problem of the high price of education while costing $2,000 per taxpayer,” Cassidy said in statement released moments after the president’s announcement. Citing the Penn-Wharton Budget Model, Cassidy said only 13% of the population have student loans.
“President Biden didn’t ‘forgive student debt,’ he chose to shift the burden of the well-off onto the backs of the 87% of Americans who chose to not go to college, already paid off their loans, or saved to not take them out in the first place,” Cassidy continued.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, of New Orleans, on the other hand, called the announcement historic, pointing out that 43 million Americans carry a heavy student debt load.
“Pursuing a dream today should not put a permanent shadow over the future. Education is a lifelong endeavor, key to growing and evolving. It should not come with a lifelong sentence of debt,” Carter said in a statement. “In the long term, we must fix our broken higher education and workforce development system that drives people, especially people of color, into enormous debt for the degrees and education required to be successful in today’s workforce.”
Biden tweeted his announcement and said he would fill in the details later this afternoon. “I’m keeping with my campaign promise, my administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden said.
Basically, borrowers who went to college using Pell Grants are eligible for loan forgiveness up to $20,000. Those who did not would be eligible for up to $10,000 loan forgiveness. Borrowers would need to earn less than $125,000 a year – or families earning less than $250,000 – to be eligible.
Pell Grants are available to undergraduates with significant financial need. About a third of Louisiana college and university students receive Pell Grants.
Biden ordered the U.S. Department of Education to forgive the applicable loans.
If his plan survives legal challenges that are almost certain to come, it could offer a windfall to a swath of the nation in the run-up to this fall's midterm elections. More than 43 million people have federal student debt, with an average balance of $37,667, according to federal data. Nearly a third of borrowers owe less than $10,000, and about half owe less than $20,000. The White House estimates that Biden's announcement would erase the federal student debt of about 20 million people.
Proponents say cancellation will narrow the racial wealth gap — Black students are more likely to borrow federal student loans and at higher amounts than others. Four years after earning bachelor's degrees, Black borrowers owe an average of nearly $25,000 more than their white peers, according to a Brookings Institution study.
Still, the action is unlikely to thrill any of the factions that have been jostling for influence as Biden weighs how much to cancel and for whom.
Biden has faced pressure from liberals to provide broader relief to hard-hit borrowers, and from moderates and Republicans questioning the fairness of any widespread forgiveness. The delay in Biden's decision only heightened the anticipation for what his own aides acknowledge represents a political no-win situation. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss Biden's intended announcement ahead of time.
The White House emphasized that no one in the top 5% of incomes would see any loan relief.
The continuation of the coronavirus pandemic-era payment freeze comes just days before millions of Americans were set to find out when their next student loan bills will be due. This is the closest the administration has come to hitting the end of the payment freeze extension, with the current pause set to end Aug. 31.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
