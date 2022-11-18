The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has been asked to investigate whether employees of a company hired by the state to handle a $147 million homeowners relief fund set up during the pandemic improperly received money from the grant program they were administering.
Horne LLP, an accounting firm headquartered in Mississippi, was hired by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness last year to handle the grants. The contract is worth a maximum of $6 million, according to a copy of the document.
The $10 billion program was set up as part of the American Rescue Plan Act – a sweeping pandemic-aid bill passed by Congress – to help prevent mortgage foreclosures as the economy cratered in the recession set in motion by COVID. Louisiana’s share was $147 million. The money is aimed at low- to moderate-income people, who are eligible to get up to $25,000 apiece if their mortgages are in forbearance or foreclosure, or if they have delinquent loans, according to the governor’s office.
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne on Friday confirmed that the state discovered “something didn’t look right” after a “routine audit” of the program on Nov. 3.
Dardenne said he was “immediately” notified of the incident and that the state reported it to the legislative auditor and the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Two sources with knowledge of the incident said the investigation centers around whether employees improperly received grant funds for themselves.
The Horne employees involved had been housed in a state Office of Community Development building for the contract. Dardenne said they were removed, and that Horne has been “fully cooperative” with the state after officials discovered the irregularities. He said the program, which has doled out $43 million in grants to more than 5,200 homeowners so far, is still up and running.
The contract with Horne has a section that says no employee of the contractor can have any “interest” in the work. It also says the state can grant an exception if an employee discloses the conflict of interest and “the state determines that undue hardship will result either to the contractor or the person affected by applying the prohibition and that the granting of a waiver is in the public interest.”
Dardenne said the state is sticking with Horne to administer the program despite the alleged impropriety.
“We’ve been satisfied with their performance and particularly satisfied with management's response to this problem,” he said. “We’re very happy with their performance other than this one incident.”
“Horne came in and removed the people who were under suspicion and took control and brought new people in,” he added. “They acted immediately.”
The legislative auditor didn’t immediately respond to calls seeking comment. Horne declined to comment.
It’s not clear how much money went to Horne’s own employees. Dardenne said he believes the incident was limited to a “handful” of the firm’s workers.
Travis Johnson, Horne’s program director for the homeowners assistance program, declined to comment. It appears that he no longer works for Horne.
Horne came under scrutiny in West Virginia in 2018 for that state’s controversial handling of a flood relief program.
Dardenne added that no personal information of program applicants was put at risk.