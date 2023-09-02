A Prairieville man faces a mandatory life sentence after an Ascension Parish jury convicted him Friday afternoon of the 2016 murder of a cousin who had been a father figure to him earlier in his life, prosecutors said.
Joshua Stephens, 29, and Marcus Harris, who is still awaiting trial, shot Dewayne Stephens, then 33, six times on March 24, 2016, firing off about 40 bullets in the mobile home where he lived with his fiancée and their children, prosecutors said.
The woman, another adult and two children were in the home at the time but were not hit, authorities said at the time. The pair allegedly shot at Dewayne Stephens as he was walking back into his home on Lee Stevens Road off La. 929 in Prairieville.
Authorities later found Joshua Stephens' car, which was used in the shooting, burned out in a St. Landry Parish field. They captured Stephens and Harris, a 29-year-old Baton Rouge man, hiding out in Galveston, Texas, a few weeks later in April of that year, deputies said at the time.
The trial at the parish courthouse in Gonzales began Tuesday and ended Friday, with the jury returning unanimous verdicts against Stephens in an hour and a half for second-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said.
The second-degree murder conviction brings a mandatory life sentence.
"I think the jury was very attentive during the trial, and I think that justice was rendered for the parish of Ascension and essentially for the family of Dewayne Stephens, who lost his life in the tragic incident," said Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, who prosecuted the case with ADA Brant Mayers.
Prosecutors put on the stand an eyewitness to the shooting who identified Joshua Stephens as one of the shooters. After some legal back and forth over verification, they also introduced text messages showing the two Stephenses in an argument the night of the shooting.
Though Maples said it's not clear what the source of that "intense argument" was, the messages indicated the Dewayne Stephens had challenged the younger Stephens to come over to his home and do what he had to do to settle the dispute.
Joshua Stephens responded that he would be going over to the elder Stephens' Prairieville mobile home with "my boys," Maples said.
"And that's what he did," bringing Harris and a second co-defendant, Caleb Carter, Maples said.
Carter, now 24, who is Joshua Stephens' half-brother, pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.
The Prairieville man, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, admitted to sitting in the back seat of Joshua Stephens' vehicle as the shooting happened. He also handed a second clip of bullets for the semi-automatic rifle that Joshua Stephens was using as he and Harris poured rounds into Dewayne Stephens and his mobile home, the plea agreement says.
Carter was called to testify this week, but, when he was asked if he witnessed Joshua Stephens and Harris doing the shooting, Maples said, Carter said he hadn't.
Maples attempted to impeach Carter with the plea agreement reached earlier, but, after a defense objection over the potentially prejudicial disclosure of the guilty plea, 23rd Judicial District Judge Cody Martin barred using it at trial.
Joshua Stephens did not testify on his own behalf. Under Fifth Amendment protections against self-incrimination, he didn't have to. Prosecutors carry the burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
Public Defender Shannon Battiste attempted to attack the credibility of the eyewitness, who was sitting in his car in a driveway next door to Dewayne Stephens' home at the time of his shooting.
That witness had admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking crack earlier that day. At the trial before jurors, Battiste referred to the witness as "Smokey the Crack Bear" and said in a later interview that prosecutors failed to put on enough additional evidence, such as cellphone location data, tying Joshua Stephens to the scene of the shooting.
"I don't think the state ever proved that Joshua Stephens was there," Battiste said.
Martin ordered a presentence investigation and set Stephens' sentencing for Dec. 12.