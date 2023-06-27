A 40-year-old Prairieville man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in state prison after admitting in late March to raping a young boy more than five years ago.
Jacob P. Babin had faced between 10 and 40 years under a plea agreement reached with Ascenison Parish prosecutors earlier this year.
Defense attorney Thomas Damico said Tuesday his client made the correct decision to take the plea to the reduced charge of second-degree rape.
"He was facing a first-degree rape charge. It was potential life sentence. I think he made the right choice," Damico said after the hearing in Gonzales.
In handing down the sentence, 23rd Judicial District Judge Cody Martin said the crime showed deliberate cruelty to the victim and that the victim was particularly vulnerable due to extreme youth, factors state law considers in sentencing decisions.
A victim impact statement and a character letter from Babin's former employer were among the documents Martin also considered in his ruling. They were filed under seal and out of public view.
Prosecutors had said at the time of Babin's plea in March that a trial would have required calling three minors to the stand, so the plea agreement was in their best interest.
In the plea, Babin, of the 37000 block of Miller Road, acknowledged that two minors, who were both younger than 10 at the time, witnessed the rape. The incident prompted a complaint to Ascension sheriff's deputies in late September 2017.