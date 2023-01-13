A Prairieville man has received a four-year state prison sentence over a New Year's Day crash in 2021 that killed his girlfriend, prosecutors said.
Charles Brown Jr., 52, pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the death of Shelly Wells, a passenger in his vehicle a little more than two years ago in Ascension Parish, court papers say.
The crash happened on La. 44 the Gonzales area. Brown, who goes by the name "Charlie," drove across the center line into oncoming traffic, went off the road and came to an abrupt stop, prosecutors in Ascension Parish said.
State troopers later found a variety of narcotics in his system, including methamphetamine, methadone, fentanyl, morphine and others, said Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, who prosecuted the case.
Brown had faced a more serious vehicular homicide charge but accepted the lesser count of negligent homicide this past week as part of a plea agreement.
At the time of the crash on Jan. 1, 2021, Brown was about two months into an 18-month supervised probation sentence for a theft conviction in Ascension. That probation was revoked.
Brown, of 17085 Charles Brown Road, had admitted the previous November to allowing one of his neighbors to steal electricity from DEMCO, a plea agreement says. Brown pleaded guilty to felony theft between $1,000 and $5,000, court papers say.
After his arrest in the crash, Brown was arrested a third time on drug and counterfeit bill counts in December 2021. Ascension sheriff's deputies had found drugs and papers indicating an attempt to make a counterfeit $50 bill in his apartment in Prairieville, authorities have said.
Brown and a friend in the home at the time denied ownership of the narcotics, bail records say.
Under the plea deal this week, Brown also pleaded guilty to a monetary instrument abuse count and had the drug charges from the December 2021 arrest dropped, court papers say.
Judge Cody Martin of the 23rd Judicial District Court accepted the pleas on Tuesday in Gonzales and handed down the two four-year sentences at hard labor for both counts, court minutes say. Brown will serve the sentences at the same time, or concurrently.
John Allen III, Brown's defense attorney, did not immediately return a message for comment Friday.