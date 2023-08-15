A western Ascension Parish public hospital agreed to pay $1.05 million to 28 nurses and certified nursing assistants to settle allegations the hospital shorted them up to three years of overtime pay, plaintiffs' attorneys said.
The plaintiffs alleged in a fall 2020 federal lawsuit filed in Baton Rouge that the employees weren't receiving rightful overtime pay, in some instances as much as 24 to 48 hours in a week, because Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville misapplied a special overtime rule for medical workers.
Scott E. Brady, a lawyer with Bohrer Brady LLC, the law firm representing the plaintiffs, said Tuesday the settlement figure is expected to be paid to the plaintiffs within the next pay cycle and be borne directly by Prevost Memorial.
Insurance is not expected to cover the cost, Brady said.
Prevost Memorial is funded partially with a half-cent sales tax in western Ascension. Hospital officials and their attorney did not return messages for comment Tuesday. They did not admit fault in the settlement.
The hospital and plaintiffs had been in settlement talks in earnest since June after both sides had filed final papers seeking a court ruling to end the dispute before a trial — known as the summary judgement phase of a civil case.
On June 20, U.S. District Judge Brian A. Jackson dismissed the case pending the finalization of the settlement after the two sides announced they had reached a deal.
Late Friday afternoon, both sides told Jackson in a joint motion that the settlement had become final and asked Jackson to dismiss the case but didn't say how much the settlement would cost.
Then, on Monday, Jackson dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, which means it can't be raised again, clearing the way for disclosure of the settlement figure. Under the settlement, each side is bearing its own legal costs.
The $1.05 million payout roughly splits the difference between the high and low estimates from the plaintiffs' expert: nearly $1.2 million for three years of unpaid overtime and damages and almost $836,000 for two years of unpaid overtime and damages.
Brady's law firm has one other overtime lawsuit pending against the hospital, involving two employees.
Under federal law, plaintiffs can't get three years of unpaid overtime unless a court finds an employer's failure to pay the overtime is due to willful or excessively negligent behavior.
Without that finding, workers can get only up to two years of overtime paid back. The hospital maintained in court papers it had made a good faith mistake in interpreting conflicting language in federal rules and case law.
At issue in the case was the application of the 8 and 80 overtime rule. Under the policy, hospitals do not have to pay overtime for all hours worked over 40 in a work week.
Instead, employers must pay overtime for all hours worked over 80 hours in a 14-day period and for all hours worked over eight hours in a workday.
Prevost paid some employees for hours worked over 80 in a two-week period but not over eight hours in a day, the plaintiffs alleged. The hospital also allegedly failed to include hazard and another kind of specialized pay and refused to pay any overtime to "as needed" nurses.
The hospital switched to a more traditional 40-hour work week system for overtime pay in May 2021 — months after the overtime suit was filed — and began paying overtime to as-needed nurses.