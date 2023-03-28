A procession will take place Wednesday in honor of Baton Rouge police officers Sgt. David Poirrier and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, who both died early Sunday morning when their helicopter crashed into a field during a high-speed chase.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the bodies of the two officers will be escorted from the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office at 10:30 a.m. and travel across the Huey P. Long Bridge.
The procession will then go south on Airline Highway to Connell’s Village, then left onto the first Baton Rouge Police Department driveway. The procession will then proceed in front of the police memorial at the Baton Rouge Police Headquarters between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. and continue back onto Airline Highway.
Anyone wishing to attend is asked to use available parking and refrain from parking near the police memorial.